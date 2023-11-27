Live
- PIL urges Delhi HC to direct implementation of Minimum Wages Act provision on employee data
- Delhi L-G dissolves standing committee formed by AAP govt for ensuring quality of probes
- Fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise; no casualty
- Hardik expressed a desire to return to MI, says GT director Vikram Solanki
- Rapido offers free rides to 2600 polling booths in Hyderabad on Nov 30
- Many smallcap funds holding huge quantum of largecap stocks
- Minority leaders join BJP in Jubilee Hills
- Alleged misappropriation of source code: Told to pay $210 mn by US jury, TCS says matter still in court
- Delhi airport to use predictive analysis, camera-based solutions to improve operations
- Tech Mahindra, AWS join hands to build a sports cloud platform
Just In
Ganga Realty to invest more than Rs 1,000 cr to build luxury housing project in Gurugram
Real estate developer Ganga Realty on Monday said it will invest more than Rs 1,000 crore to develop a luxury housing project in Gurugram, Haryana.
New Delhi: Real estate developer Ganga Realty on Monday said it will invest more than Rs 1,000 crore to develop a luxury housing project in Gurugram, Haryana.
The company will build 302 apartments in this project 'Nandaka 84', which is spread over 8.33 acres, Ganga Realty said in a statement. The housing project will be completed by 2028. Vikas Garg, Joint Managing Director, Ganga Realty, said the investment of over Rs 1,000 crore will be funded through internal accruals. The prices of the apartments and penthouses start from Rs 4.05 crore onwards. In March this year, Ganga Realty had announced investments of Rs 750 crore to build an affordable housing project in Gurugram.
The company is developing 2,972 apartments in its project 'Tathastu', which is spread over 22 acres in Sector 5, Sohna-Gurugram. The price of the apartment starts from Rs 25 lakh. The demand for luxury homes have risen in Gurugram in the last two and half years. To tap this demand, many real estate developers are developing luxury housing in Gurugram. DLF Ltd will launch two luxury housing projects worth Rs 15,000 crore in Gurugram during the second half of this financial year. Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty has recently bought land in Gurugram to develop an ultra-luxury housing project. According to real estate consultants, Delhi-NCR has witnessed a two-fold jump in sales of luxury homes priced above Rs 1.5 crore to 13,630 units in January-September this year on better demand and supply. As many as 6,210 luxury homes were sold during January-September last year.