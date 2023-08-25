GHX India to expand its GCC in Hyd

Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) announced the expansion of GHX India’s Global Capability Center (GCC) in Hyderabad. This strategic move is poised to further augment the value proposition by enhancing resilience and continuity, while consistently prioritising an unparalleled customer experience. The announcement was made during a meeting in New York with the Minister for IT, Industries and Municipal Administration of Telangana K T Rama Rao. Also in attendance were Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department and Shakthi M Nagappan, CEO Telangana Lifesciences Foundation.



Representing GHX was Chrystie Leonard, chief customer experience officer and the Founder & CEO of Summit Consulting Services Sandeep Sharma.

Following the meeting, KTR said, "Hyderabad seamlessly amalgamates skilled workforce potential, robust healthcare and IT infrastructure, government assistance, and considerable cost advantages, thus emerging as an irresistible hub for Health-Tech enterprises keen on investing and flourishing in India. We are unswervingly committed to nurturing this ecosystem and propelling Hyderabad as the Health-Tech Mecca of the world." “The healthcare industry is on a digital transformation journey, making investments in a highly skilled global workforce more important than ever,” said CJ Singh, chief technology officer, GHX.