Gift City introduces Citizen Card and Visitor Management System powered by Zaggle

Gujarat International Finance Tec-City Company Limited (GIFTCL), the global financial services hub, GIFT City, is set to introduce a co-branded Prepaid Citizen Card and Visitor Management System (VMS), in collaboration with Zaggle, a leading B2B SaaS FinTech company. These advanced solutions are designed to enhance security, streamline access, and offer a seamless experience for residents, employees, and visitors within GIFT City, with a planned launch in the next 3-6 months.

With numerous employees across various corporations and an increasing number of residents, the Prepaid Citizen Card will serve as a secure digital identification and payment tool for all individuals within GIFT City. This card will enable smooth transactions across essential services such as transportation, dining, EV charging stations, and more, while being accepted nationwide.

In addition, the Visitor Management System (VMS) will offer robust visitor tracking, verification, and access control, ensuring enhanced security, especially within the restricted GIFT Special Economic Zone (SEZ) area. The VMS will integrate identity verification, pre-registration for visitors, and a streamlined check-in/check-out process, allowing only authorized individuals to enter the premises.

Zaggle has been entrusted by GIFTCL to provide comprehensive services for the citizen card, from identification to backend banking integration, and to manage the implementation of the Visitor Management System.

The agreement between GIFTCL and Zaggle will span five years, with potential extensions based on future requirements, further solidifying GIFT City’s position as a leading financial and technological hub.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Avinash Godkhindi, Managing Director and CEO, Zaggle said, “We are honored to partner with GIFTCL on this transformative project. This initiative reflects our commitment to creating innovative, secure, and seamless solutions for cities and businesses. We believe the Prepaid Citizen Card and Visitor Management System will significantly elevate the operational efficiency and safety of GIFT City, setting new standards for smart cities in India.”