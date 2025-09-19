GoDaddy Airo Site Designer: A quick chat can create a live WordPress site in minutes

Bringing a business online with WordPress just got a lot easier and faster for small businesses everywhere. Today marks GoDaddy’s global rollout of GoDaddy Airo® Site Designer, a new AI-powered website builder which constructs a complete WordPress site based only on a quick conversation.

According to the Global Entrepreneurship Survey, 80% of small business owners agree that AI will help their small business compete with larger businesses over the next 12 months. Moreover, Indian small business owners estimate they save 15 hours per week using AI tools, which makes Airo Site Designer a great tool for their website building needs.

“For getting a WordPress site live fast, writing code and messing with templates is an outdated approach,” said Sergej Grivcov, GoDaddy Senior Director, Software Development. “If you can describe your business in one sentence, Airo Site Designer turns that into pages, copy, and imagery so you publish in minutes and put your time where it matters.”

Airo Site Designer allows users to describe a business idea with a plain-text prompt (“I want to run a handicrafts business in Jaipur,” for example) and the tool generates a website designed to be ready-to-publish, with copy, images, layout and all.

A faster path from idea to open-for-business

No more wrestling with templates or spending hours on searching stock images and drafting placeholder text. Airo Site Designer can shorten the timeline from concept to published WordPress website, allowing small business owners to spend more time doing what they love.

Available as part of GoDaddy's Managed Hosting for WordPress offering, Airo Site Designer is integrated with GoDaddy's extensive product offering for domains, marketing, commerce and more.

Powering pros to pitch, prototype and publish at speed

Airo Site Designer is also a powerful ally for digital agencies and freelancers managing multiple clients. It helps pros go from intake to initial draft in minutes, removing repetitive grunt work so they can focus on strategy, user experience and higher-value services that clients actually pay for.

Learn more about GoDaddy's Managed Hosting for WordPress offering and Airo Site Designer[OT1] .