Education system in TG changed to meet global needs: Ponguleti

Hyderabad: RevenueMinister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said the state government has initiated revolutionary changes in the education system to meet the evolving needs of the world.

The Minister clarified that for the past two years, the State government has recognised the education sector as a top priority and has taken several historic decisions with the objective of providing quality education to students.

Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy was the chief guest at the ET Tech X (ET Tech X) – 6th edition programme organised at Hitex on Saturday under the auspices of Brain Feed Group.

He said that platforms like ET TECH X are very necessary in the rapidly changing world of education these days, and these platforms are giving direction to think and discuss the issue of how technology and education should build the future together. Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy stated that comprehensive changes are being brought at every stage of the education sector, from the development of school infrastructure to teacher replacement, digital learning and skill education.

He stressed that the State government is taking steps for the establishment of Young India Integrated Schools so that all SC, ST, BC and minority students can study together with all facilities in the same campus irrespective of caste and religion differences.

The government has invested Rs.21,000 crore for the construction of 105 Young India schools in 105 Assembly constituencies across the Telangana State, Ponguleti said.