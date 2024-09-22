Live
- The baffling silence of swamijis
- Pawan Kalyan begins 11-day ‘Praschit Deeksha’ over animal fat in Tirupati laddu
- Prayers offered to Lord Venkateswara at Sankar Vilas Centre in Guntur
- Minister Khandre orders for confiscation of forest land of Kottanur
- ‘Cancer Moonshot’ initiative begins with reducing cervical cancer burden in Indo-Pacific
- Young aspiring diplomats debate on global issues and world politics
- Highly anticipated autobiography ‘ChiminiBelakininda’ set for release
- Assam BJP getting unprecedented response in membership drive, says CM Sarma
- Sharmila demands probe into adulteration of ghee
- PM Modi arrives in New York to attend UN Summit of the Future
Just In
Gold rates in Hyderabad today unaltered, check the rates on 22 September, 2024
Gold rates in Hyderabad today unaltered
The gold rates in Hyderabad on 22 September, 2024 unaltered. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold, 69,600 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 75,930.
As for silver, the silver rate in Hyderabad is at Rs. 98,000 per kg.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 70,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 66,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.