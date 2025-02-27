Guntur’s entrepreneurs unlock growth with Justdial’s support

Guntur, a major district in Andhra Pradesh, is known for its thriving economy. It is the world’s largest exporter of chillies and is also emerging as a medical hub. With its strong business ecosystem, the city is home to enterprises across various industries, from textiles and plumbing to digital services. As businesses look for ways to expand their reach, Justdial has become a key partner in helping them grow digitally.

Justdial is empowering small and medium businesses (MSMEs) in Guntur by connecting them with potential customers and helping them establish a strong online presence. Through its platform, businesses are receiving more leads, expanding beyond their local markets, and securing higher returns on investment compared to traditional marketing methods. Many entrepreneurs in Guntur have experienced remarkable growth through Justdial’s services.

Y Murali Siva Prasad, owner of Ashok Kumar Textiles in Guntur, has seen consistent business growth since registering with Justdial in 2015. “Even during the COVID period, Justdial supported us by providing leads and calls. In 2015, I invested ₹30,000 to ₹35,000 in a banner advertising and website package, and even today, we continue to get enquiries. This has helped our business significantly,” he shared. Encouraged by his success, he actively recommends Justdial to fellow business owners, friends, and family.

Justdial’s platform has helped businesses stay visible to customers, even during challenging times, ensuring steady business growth.

Srinu Babu, who runs a plumbing business in Guntur, has been using Justdial for the past five years. “Through Justdial, I receive a steady flow of leads, messages, and WhatsApp enquiries. Initially, I signed up for a package that brought good results, and this year, I upgraded to a fixed position. I have secured the 3rd position, and my earnings have improved significantly,” he said. For service providers like Srinu Babu, Justdial has proven to be an effective tool in connecting with customers who are actively looking for their services, leading to higher conversions and increased revenue.

Justdial’s ability to connect businesses with customers beyond their immediate location has allowed companies to expand their reach and grow beyond city limits. Ajay, a provider of Airtel Xstream Fibre and DTH services in Guntur, found Justdial to be a game-changer during the COVID-19 pandemic. “In 2020, our business was slow, and I heard about Justdial from friends. I decided to invest ₹15,000, and since then, we have been receiving customer calls and direct enquiries. Thanks to Justdial, we are now getting business from Tenali and Vijayawada as well,” he explained.

With the growing importance of digital platforms, businesses in Guntur are finding new ways to expand their reach, connect with customers, and drive growth. By leveraging online tools and services, they are not only strengthening their local presence but also tapping into wider markets, ensuring long-term success in an increasingly competitive landscape.