Hero Motocorp showcases its future mobility vision at Eicma 2024

“With our vision "Be the Future of Mobility," Hero MotoCorp aims to push boundaries and set new standards in innovation and sustainability. We are driven by our commitment to pioneering technologies that shape a future of mobility designed to benefit generations to come.

“As the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp embodies the spirit of "Innovating and Making in India for the World". This ethos permeates every aspect of our operations, reinforcing our dedication to serving our 120 million customers while maintaining a focus on environmental sustainability.

“Hero MotoCorp continues to be a trusted global leader, known for reliability and resilience of our machines. This enduring trust and our world-class products form the foundation as we expand into Europe and the UK.

“We are excited to unveil four world-class products, each with a distinctive global identity, category-leading features, advanced technology, and an acclaimed engineering excellence that defines Hero MotoCorp.”

Dr. Pawan Munjal

Executive Chairman, Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, unveiled a range of exciting and highly-anticipated new motorcycles and an electric scooter at the EICMA 2024. The Company announced its plans to enter multiple European and UK markets by the second half of 2025.

Aligned with its vision ‘Be the Future of Mobility’, Hero MotoCorp showcased its premium range of new and existing internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) products that consisted of the award-winning, futuristic Surge S32, FIM world championship winning adventure machine, Hero 450 Rally and path-breaking electric concepts.

Product Showcase

Continuing its journey of premiumization and expanding its product portfolio into new categories, Hero MotoCorp unveiled three new motorcycles - the Xpulse 210, the Xtreme 250R and the Karizma XMR 250.

The versatile motorcycle range caters to various riding styles and roads - from off-road/ adventure to the street and track – while the VIDA Z electric scooter brings style and performance to environment-conscious customers.

VIDA Z is a product for the global audience, resonating from Barcelona to Bogota with its rich features and styling. As customers become more discerning, the new tech-enabled sustainable product aims to be an expression of freedom, excitement and joy. VIDA Z’s design philosophy is to celebrate the “fun” in functional. It has harmonious design that is identifiable and relatable due to its distinctive silhouette.

Developed with input from the FIM World Champion Ross Branch of Hero MotoSports Team Rally, the Xpulse 210 is a globally popular product that captures the essence of effortless riding. It has a minimalistic design and offers an exhilarating ride. It's adventure-ready, straight from the showroom floor.

The Xtreme 250R is designed to be the ultimate street champion. It has a "sporty" DNA running through its design, aesthetics and performance. With its aggressive styling and powerful stance, the motorcycle is an extension of the popular Xtreme power brand.

The Karizma XMR 250 is a head-turner that exudes both performance and style. The fully-faired design, complete with racing-inspired winglets, enhances its visual appeal and innovative features like height-adjustable clip-on handlebars ensure rider comfort. Whether on a racetrack or enjoying a spirited ride on the open road, the Karizma XMR 250 delivers an exhilarating experience.

Global Expansion

With the goal of expanding its commercial operations in Europe and UK from the second half of 2025, Hero MotoCorp will be entering the markets riding on a new electric scooter - the VIDA Z. Subsequently, the Company plans to expand its range to high capacity premium internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycles.

Hero MotoCorp has technology centre in Europe - Tech Centre, Germany (TCG) – and the Hero MotoSports Team Rally is also based out of the TCG. The company’s existing and new product range will suitably cater to the present and future requirements of European markets.

The Company announced the appointment of distributors in Italy - Pelpi International S.r.l. It had earlier entered into commercial agreements with partners in Spain - Noria Motos SLU, France - GD France, and UK - MotoGB UK.

Product Specifications

VIDA Z

VIDA Z, the latest product from VIDA, powered by Hero, has been designed keeping a global audience in mind. The scooter offers an enjoyable ride that is fit for the daily commute, while also providing freedom and excitement.

VIDA Z delivers a “worry-free ownership” by offering the comfort of multiple modes of charging, removable battery, reliable performance and added surety of Connected and Safety suite through MY VIDA App.

The VIDA Z comes with a state-of-the-art permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) drive train, which offers the best combination of efficiency, low maintenance and performance. The modular architecture can accommodate a range of battery capacity starting from 2.2 kWh and going up to 4.4 kWh battery.

The vehicle will be equipped with our new age, state-of-the-art connectivity suite + cloud platform. This new platform will allow the owners to monitor/track the vehicle health, theft/movement detection, geofencing, immobilize the vehicle in case of unauthorised usage and perform Over the Air (OTA) updates without the need of visiting the service station.

Stand out design elements of the scooter include the Handlebar, which complements the surface treatment of the scooter and accents that tastefully break the otherwise minimalistic design, a touch-enabled TFT display, and industry best gradeability.

Xpulse 210

The Xpulse 210 is designed to empower the spirit of adventure. The powerful 210cc DOHC liquid-cooled engine generates 24.5 bhp and 20.4 Nm of torque. The 210mm front and 205mm rear suspension along with switchable ABS modes for adaptable braking, give rider the confidence to tackle any terrain.

Whether navigating rocky trails or carving through city streets, the Xpulse 210 delivers a thrilling, responsive ride. The 6-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch ensures smooth gear shifts.

With a high ground clearance of 220mm, it can handle rough terrains with ease. The 4.2” TFT speedometer provides clear ride information, while the adjustable handlebar ensures tailored comfort. Paired with a rally kit for off-road readiness, it makes the perfect companion for any adventure.

Xtreme 250R

The all-new Xtreme 250R is a fast motorcycle in its segment and a statement of intent for the brand. The sporty head-turner boosts aggressive styling and a powerful stance. Every element of the motorcycle, from the robust 250cc liquid-cooled DOHC engine with a 4-valve system to the trellis frame, contributes to its agile handling and exhilarating performance. Generating a peak power of 30 PS and a peak torque of 25 Nm, it is built for speed.

The USD front suspension, 6-step adjustable mono-shock rear suspension, and radial tyres with a 50-50 weight balance provide exceptional grip and responsiveness, allowing riders to experience speed with confidence.

This bike begs to be pushed to its limits. Packed with rider-centric technology, including switchable ABS modes, auto-illumination Class-D LED Projector headlight with DRLs as well as a lap timer and drag timer – it is perfect for riders who want to test the limits. It is also equipped with connected features such as TBT navigation and music control, to stay connected and informed on the go.

Karizma XMR 250

The Karizma XMR 250 exudes both performance and style. Powered by a 250cc DOHC 4V liquid-cooled engine it delivers a peak power of 30 PS and a peak torque of 25 Nm, a true sports bike in every sense. The design highlights are the sleek lines, aggressive stance, racing-inspired winglets, along with ergonomic features like height-adjustable clip-on handlebars.

The motorcycle's structure is reinforced by a sturdy trellis frame, and it features a USD front suspension along with a 6-step adjustable monoshock rear suspension and switchable ABS modes for a smooth ride. The lap timer and drag timer for performance tracking, along with auto-illumination Class-D multi-projector LED headlight and LED DRLs, enhance the utility of the motorcycle.