Horticulture Production in 2019-20 estimated to be 0.84% higher; Onion production expected to increase by 7.17%

Less availability of onion in the third quarter of fiscal 2019-20 led to a sharp increase in its prices. The prices crossed even the mark of Rs150/kg in several parts of the country. This led to criticism of the government from opposition and other section of the society. But, the good news is that the government on Monday said onion production is expected to increase by 7.17 per cent to 24.45 million tonnes in 2019-20 as compared to 22.82 million tonnes in 2018-19.

Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare on January 27, 2020, released the Final Estimates of 2018-19 and 1st Advance Estimates of 2019-20 of Area and Production of various Horticulture Crops.

Highlights of 2019-20 (1st Advance Estimates)

The first advance estimates envisage that total horticulture production in 2019-20 is expected to be 0.84% higher than 2018-19. It says the production of vegetables, aromatics and medicinal and plantations will go up, while the production of fruits, flowers and spices are expected to decline.

The Fruits production is expected to be lower by 2.27% in 2019-20 over 2018-19. It is mainly due to loss in production of Grapes, Banana, Mango, Citrus, Papaya and Pomegranate. Increase of 2.64 % in the production of vegetables in 2019-20 over 2018-19. The increase is mainly due to increased production of Onion, Potato and Tomato.

Onion production is expected to be 24.45 million tonnes (an increase of 7.17%) as compared to 22.82 million tonnes in 2018-19. Potato production is expected to be 51.94 million tonnes (an increase of 3.49%) as compared to 50.19 million tonnes in 2018-19. Tomato production is expected to be 19.33 million tonnes (an increase of 1.68%) as compared to 19.01 million tonnes in 2018-19.

Highlights of 2018-19 (Final)

The final highlights of 2018-19 say that the total horticulture production of the country is estimated to be 310.74 million tonnes in 2018-19, which is marginally higher than the horticulture production in 2017-18.

There was a rise in fruits, flowers, spices and honey production while it declined in the case of vegetables, aromatic & medicinal plants and plantation crops.

Fruits Production is estimated to be around 97.97 million tonnes, compared to 96.45 million tonnes of 2017-18. Vegetable Production is estimated to be around 183.17 million tonnes, which is lesser than the production of 2017-18. Onion Production is estimated to be around 22.82 million tonnes, which is lesser than the production of 2017-18.

Potato Production is estimated to be around 50.19 million tonnes, which is lesser than the production of 2017-18. Tomato Production is estimated to be around 19.01 million tonnes, which is lower than the production of 2017-18.