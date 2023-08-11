iD Fresh unveils unique pour-to-perfection coffee liquid bottle

Hyderabad: iD Fresh Food, India’s largest and most innovative fresh food brand, announced the launch of its unique iD Instant filter coffee liquid bottle, (250 ml) at a price of Rs 199 and it will be available on leading e-commerce platforms & traditional retail outlets.

In the first phase, the company plans to roll out the product across 10,000 stores in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai, Pune market and will scale this up in other markets gradually. The product is available across general trade & e-commerce / quick commerce channels.

Speaking about the company’s latest product innovation, PC Musthafa, CEO and Co-founder of iD Fresh Food, said, “From the time iD Fresh created the filter coffee decoction category in 2018 - with the launch of two customised blends of iD Instant Filter Coffee Liquid (bold & strong) - we have been receiving encouraging feedback from our customers. Particularly those who understand and appreciate the fact that filter coffee decoction — a mix of boiled water and ground coffee powder — is very different from instant coffee powder. With the iD Coffee Pour-to-Perfection liquid Bottle, we have attempted to find an innovative solution to the common challenge of measuring and pouring out the exact quantity of coffee decoction, based on one’s personal preferences. Brewing your perfect filter coffee, every single time, has never been this easy!”

With a meticulous blend of 80 per cent coffee and 20 per cent chicory, iD instant filter coffee liquid bottle offers the optimum balanced taste, perfect after taste & aroma, without any added preservatives, colours or sugar.

Rahul Gandhi, Chief Marketing Officer, iD Fresh Food, said, “Some people like their coffee really strong, some prefer just right, and others light. The pour to perfection coffee bottle yet again delivers on solving consumer latent need and allows consumers to make their perfect cup of coffee. iD Instant Filter Coffee liquid addresses this pain point effectively with a novel squeeze-and-pour coffee bottle, which easily calibrates the exact quantity of the decoction to make that extraordinary cup of coffee, just the way you love it!”

Since its inception in 2005, iD Fresh has been at the forefront of innovation to revolutionise the way customers consume fresh food at home. In 2018, the company created the filter coffee decoction (liquid) category, with the launch of three unique products, followed by the launch of iD Instant Coffee Breakfast Blend in 2022.

Currently, the company caters to over 45 cites, across 30,000 retail stores in India, UAE, US, Canada, UK, Australia, EU & Singapore. The brand’s extensive natural and healthy product range comprises Idly and Dosa Batter, Ragi Idly and Dosa Batter, Rice Rava Idly Batter, Malabar Parota, Wheat Parota, Wheat Chapati, Natural Paneer, Natural Thick Curd, ‘Squeeze and Fry’ Vada Batter, Smart Sip Tender Coconut, Grated Coconut in a Coconut, customised blends of Instant Filter Coffee Liquid, and iD Instant Coffee Breakfast Blend.

Last year, iD Fresh raised Rs 507 crore in Series D round of funding, in one of the largest deals in the food startup space. The round was led by NewQuest Capital Partners, a global private equity firm focused on the Asia-Pacific region, along with the existing investor, Premji Invest.