IHG Hotels & Resorts strengthens presence in Bengaluru with the signing of Holiday Inn Express Bengaluru Lalbagh Road

Bengaluru: IHG®️ Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has signed a management agreement with Hulkul Hotels LLP to develop Holiday Inn Express Bengaluru Lalbagh Road. Set to open in Q1 2026, the signing aligns with IHG’s commitment to expanding presence in high-growth markets across India, catering to both business and leisure travelers.

Holiday Inn Express – the world’s biggest hotel brand – has blazed a trail for simple, smart travel since 1990, when it was created to challenge convention in the industry. Today, with over 3,200 hotels worldwide, Holiday Inn Express is IHG’s largest and fastest-growing brand. Holiday Inn Express aims to enable real, human connections for our guests by providing a simple, smart travel experience. Known for its efficient service, modern accommodations, and smart travel solutions, the brand is a preferred choice for on-the-go travelers. Once open, Holiday Inn Express Bengaluru Lalbagh Road will offer a seamless experience, combining comfort, convenience, and value.

Bengaluru, widely recognized as the ‘Silicon Valley of India,’ is home to a thriving IT industry, Fortune 500 companies, and a booming startup ecosystem. The city also houses premier aerospace and defense organizations, leading educational institutions, and a rapidly growing commercial sector. The hotel’s strategic location in the Central Business District (CBD) places it near major corporate hubs, government offices, and public sector undertakings, making it an ideal choice for corporate travelers.

Commenting on the signing, Sudeep Jain, Managing Director, South West Asia, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “We are honored to partner with Hulkul Hotels LLP to launch Holiday Inn Express Bengaluru Lalbagh Road, further strengthening our presence in one of India’s most dynamic and high-growth cities. Bengaluru continues to be a key market for IHG, given its status as a global technology and business hub and its position as the second fastest-growing major metropolis in India. With this latest signing, the Holiday Inn Express brand portfolio now has five hotels in the city, testament to the brand's strategic growth and responsiveness to the sustained demand for modern accommodation.

He added “The hotel’s strategic location in the Central Business District will ensure seamless access for business and leisure travelers alike, offering a smart and comfortable stay.”

Holiday Inn Express Bengaluru Lalbagh Road will feature 100 well-appointed rooms, an all-day dining venue, a fitness center, a business center, ample parking, and a meeting room.

Mr. Sudeep Sathyanarayana from Hulkul Hotels LLP added: “We are pleased to collaborate with IHG Hotels & Resorts to bring Holiday Inn Express to Lalbagh Road, Bengaluru. With IHG’s global expertise and our local market knowledge, we aim to create a world-class hospitality destination that meets the needs of modern travelers. We are confident that the hotel’s prime location, coupled with IHG’s exceptional brand standards, will set new benchmarks for hospitality in the city.”

IHG®️ currently has 46 hotels operating across five brands in India, including Six Senses, InterContinental Hotels and Resorts®️, Crowne Plaza®️, voco™️ Hotels, Holiday Inn Resort®️ and Holiday Inn Express®️, and a strong pipeline of 58 hotels due to open in the next 3-5 years.







