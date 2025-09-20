Live
- VMRDA Children’s Arena resumes skill training for children
- Deepak got Rs 1 cr payout from 1st wife’s insurance
- Minor fire mishap at HPCL-Visakh Refinery
- Blood donation camp held
- LIET bags multiple awards
- 346 recovered vehicles handed over to rightful owners
- ‘PORTCON-2025’ roadshow showcases Vizag’s exponential growth in maritime sector
- GVMC removes stalls of night food court
- Advanced PFT equipment launched at GGH-Ongole
- Expedite Sundarayya Nagar Katta expansion
India’s forex reserves jump $4.698 bn to $702.966 bn
Mumbai: India’s forex reserves jumped $4.698 billion to $702.966 billion for the week ended September 12, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had increased $4.038 billion to $698.268 billion.
The overall reserves had jumped $3.51 billion to $694.23 billion. For the week ended September 5, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased $2.537 billion to $587.014 billion, the data released on Friday showed.
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
