IndiGo places order of 500 Airbus A320 aircraft; purchase agreement signed at Paris Air Show

New Delhi: IndiGo Airlines has made a ground-breaking announcement regarding the placing of an order for a staggering 500 Airbus A320 family aircraft, scheduled to be delivered between 2030 and 2035.

The purchase agreement was finalised at the Paris Air Show 2023, with representatives from IndiGo and Airbus present.

In a statement on Monday, IndiGo confirmed that the engine selection and the precise mix of A320 and A321 aircraft will be determined in due course.

Currently operating a fleet of over 300 aircraft, IndiGo already has outstanding orders for 480 aircraft, expected to be delivered by the end of this decade.

With this new firm order for 500 aircraft in the 2030-2035 time-frame, IndiGo's order-book now boasts almost 1,000 aircraft, securing a steady stream of deliveries well into the next decade.

IndiGo's order comprises a combination of A320NEO, A321NEO, and A321XLR aircraft.

"This substantial investment further strengthens the strategic partnership between IndiGo and Airbus, which has been evolving since the airline's inception in 2006. In fact, IndiGo has now ordered a remarkable total of 1,330 aircraft from Airbus, reflecting their confidence in the A320 Family and their commitment to growth," it said.

The fuel-efficient A320NEO Family aircraft align perfectly with IndiGo's vision of reducing operating costs and enhancing fuel efficiency, while maintaining exceptional reliability standards.

"With a young and fuel-efficient fleet, IndiGo aims to achieve its sustainability goals, building upon the already impressive 21 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions between FY16 and FY23. The airline anticipates welcoming 100 million passengers on board this year, solidifying its role as a vital contributor to India's aviation landscape," it said.

Expressing the magnitude of the order, Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo, said that it is difficult to overstate the significance of IndiGo's new historic order for 500 Airbus A320 Family aircraft.

"An order book now of almost 1.000 aircraft well into the next decade, enables IndiGo to fulfill its mission to continue to boost economic growth, social cohesion and mobility in India. At IndiGo, we take pride in being India's preferred airline for connectivity in and with India; and by doing so, being one of the leading airlines in the world. This order strongly reaffirms IndiGo's belief in the growth of India, in the A320 Family and in our strategic partnership with Airbus," said Elbers.