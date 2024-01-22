InterGlobe Enterprises appoints Aditya Pande as Group Chief Executive Officer

New Delhi: InterGlobe Enterprises on Monday announced the appointment of Aditya Pande as its Group Chief Executive Officer, with effect from March 1, 2024.

“With the exception of IndiGo, Aditya will have overall responsibility for setting InterGlobe's strategic agenda and to oversee and continue to strengthen the leadership of the company’s line businesses and the corporate staff functions,” said the company in a statement.

“Aditya will report to Rahul Bhatia, and all the others would, in turn, report to Aditya,” it said.

This imperative move by InterGlobe is to strengthen its current leadership team as it moves ahead with its ambitious and diversified global plans. The company official said that Aditya is a senior professional with diverse and multi-functional experience of over 25 years.

“He has held Business Strategy and Finance roles in various companies, driving operations with a focus on productivity & profitability. He is currently the Chief Financial Officer at Udaan, India’s largest B2B e-commerce company. Prior to this, he worked at IndiGo, General Electric, and Arthur Andersen. Aditya brings with him rich experience of engaging with business partners, investors, and analysts,” said the official.

On Monday, Homegrown B2B e-commerce platform Udaan has seen another top-level exit as its Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Aditya Pande who has decided to pursue opportunities outside of the company after three years.

The CFO's role will now be taken care of by Kiran Thadimarri, Group Finance Controller, and Vishnu Menon, who heads corporate strategy and investor relations (IR), the company said on Monday.