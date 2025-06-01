It’s time for transparent mechanism to audit quality in private education

It was so dreadful to read about Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) uncovering a massive fake degree racket operating out of Monad University, a private institution in Pilkhuwa, Hapur. The media reported that on May 18, the STF had arrested 10 persons associated with the university, including its Chairman ChaudharyVijendra Singh and pro-chancellor Nitin Kumar Singh for their involvement in the sordid crime. Vijendra Singh was reportedly running the fake degree operation.

Thousands of fake degrees are believed to have been recovered in the raid. The fake degrees were sold for amounts ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs five lakh, often to secure private and government jobs. One shudders to think of the fate of those who have obtained those fake degrees for the purpose of securing a job.

The private education market has a significant role in India’s overall education sector, with projections indicating continued growth in the years to come. Back in 2022, the market size was estimated at $43.5 billion for school education – from kindergarten to the 12th Grade. The market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 12 per cent between 2023 and 2028. By FY25, the entire Indian education sector is estimated to be at a staggering $225 billion, while the education tech market is projected to grow to $7.5 billion. The total number of private educational institutions operating in the country stood at 3,73,621 in FY 2021. It is expected to scale to 4,59,952 units by FY 2027, expanding at a CAGR of around 3.69 per cent during the FY 2022 to FY 2027 period.

As per an estimate, the state private universities, comprising teaching departments and constituent units or off-campus centres, have experienced the most significant growth, with enrolments soaring from 2.7 lakh in 2011-12 to 16.2 lakh in 2021-22, which accounts for an astonishing 497 per cent increase.

According to the 2021-2022report of the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE), there were 1,168 universities, 45,473 colleges and 12,002 stand-alone institutions in the country. This almost 40-fold increase in the number of universities is a massive achievement as regards creation of access and facilities in the Indian higher education ecosystem. As on to date, we have over 500 universities in the private sector.

The overwhelming expansion of educational opportunities to a much broader segment of the population is a welcome idea. As the data suggests, the private sector has emerged as a major force in expanding access to education. Many private institutions have also introduced a variety of curricula and pedagogical models including international programmes, vocational training, and online learning.

However, can one vouch for the fact that quality of education is not being compromised in higher education institutions (HEIs) in the private sector? Are the teachers paid suitably? Do we have a fool-proof mechanism to audit their academic outcome? Are the annual reports of state private universities tabled on the floor of the state assemblies for discussion?

Like many others, I am not opposed to having private HEIs but their promoters must understand that health and education sectors are not meant for profit making in a country like India where the majority of those who account for the country’s 85 per cent population is devoid of quality education. If they do so, they are only weakening the nation’s socio-economic fabric. By generating a few lakh jobs, they are not rendering any long-term favours to the country. India’s top HEIs in the private sector have a miniscule presence of students from weaker and deprived social groups, whom we know as SCs, STs, and OBCs.

While the role of the private sector in boosting education is undeniable, there are critical concerns that must be addressed to ensure equity and quality.

I strongly feel that the majority of private institutions operate on a for-profit model, which excludes economically weaker sections. As many private institutions do not maintain high academic standards, there is a compelling need for a robust regulation and accreditation mechanism.

One wonders why the Central and state governments are averse to the idea of rigorous evaluation of quality and inclusivity of HEIs in the public and private sector. The shift from an elitist colonial model of education to the enhancing paradigm marks a fundamental transformation in the philosophy and practice of education. However, for this movement to be truly transformative, it must be guided by principles of equity, quality, and inclusiveness, ensuring that massification does not become mere numerical expansion, but genuinely empowers the society through education.

As things stand, the powers-that-be need to revisit their policies to maintain the sanctity of HEIs in the private sector. If they are being allowed to run as business entities or personal fiefdoms, then what is the point in asking: Who will bell the cat? Our higher education landscape has long grappled with glaring disparities in access and quality. We must not let our students navigate a fragmented and often compromised system, especially in the private sector. In many cases, private HEIs operate more like profit-driven ventures than centres of learning, often prioritising financial returns over academic excellence. This has led to an ecosystem where capitation fees, inadequate faculty, lack of research infrastructure, and obsolete curricula are the norm and not the exception.

The University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Union Ministry of Education, and state governments must be driven by the accountability factor and do a rethink on the existing policies. Mere affiliation and accreditation formalities are not enough.

A transparent and enforceable mechanism must be instituted to audit quality, governance, and inclusiveness in private HEIs. Without stringent checks and accountability, private HEIs will continue to function as personal fiefdoms, perpetuating inequity rather than alleviating it. To truly democratize higher education, we must balance autonomy with accountability, equity with excellence.

Reforms cannot remain on paper. They must be reflected across classrooms, faculty rooms, and boardrooms alike. Only then can the sanctity and promise of higher education can be preservedin our country.