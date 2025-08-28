Jeel Gandhi on Creating Under 25, where India’s Youth Can Earn, Learn and Grow

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]: Jeel Gandhi, CEO of Under 25, leads India’s largest youth media network built exclusively for students. Her approach focuses on creating real opportunities for young people to earn, learn and grow by listening to what matters to them. Under 25 reaches millions through its app, 200+ Instagram pages and on-ground events like the Summit at Campus, enabling paid tasks, fellowships and student-led movements. Acquired by Collective Artists Network in 2023, the platform impacted over a million students last year. Jeel’s goal is to build a space that belongs to students, preparing them not just for jobs, but for life.

1. Who is Jeel Gandhi, and how does her work shape media for India's youngsters?

Jeel Gandhi is the CEO of Under 25, India’s largest youth media network. She has built a platform that works with young people instead of working for them. Her style of work has always focused on creating real opportunities for the youth so that they can earn, learn, and grow. Every one of her decisions is rooted in listening to students and understanding what matters to them. Under her leadership, Under 25 has become a trusted space where thousands of young Indians feel seen, heard, and supported.

2. Under 25: What Is It Doing for Young Indian Students?

Under 25 is India’s largest youth media network built for students. It meets them where they are and gives them ways to up their skills, earn and grow their careers.

Through the Under 25 App and hundreds of on-ground experiences, students get access to paid tasks, challenges, and missions. Students can work with brands, contribute to communities, and build skills they can use in the real world. From daily challenges to youth-led campus festivals, Under 25 is making the journey of growing up less confusing and more exciting for every student, no matter their background.

Under 25’s Instagram network has more than 200 youth-run pages. Flagship handles like @under25dictionary shape youth culture through humour and relevance. @under25atcampus captures the everyday energy of campus life across India.

Under 25 also runs programs in colleges throughout the year. The Under 25 Fellowship and the Student Creator Fellowship support students who want to lead movements or build a personal brand while still in college.

3. What's the main goal of Under 25 with Jeel Gandhi's leadership?

Jeel’s goal is to build something that India’s students can truly call their own. A platform that feels like it belongs to them. One that does more than share information and actually opens real doors.

Under her leadership, Under 25 is creating experiences that are easy to access but powerful enough to change lives. Opportunities that help young people earn with dignity, learn through action and grow into confident versions of themselves.

It is never about telling students what to do. It is about standing beside them, giving them the tools, the community and the chances to figure it out for themselves. So they can step into the world ready to grow personally, professionally and financially.

4. How does Under 25 enable students and youth to get ready for life?

Under 25 brings life skills into everyday student experiences in ways that feel natural and fun. Students earn through paid missions, learn by taking on real-world tasks, and grow through conversations with their community. They gain more than just exposure. They build clarity, networks, and confidence.

Through a mix of digital and on-ground experiences, including events like the Summit at Campus, Under 25 ensures that students are not only ready for the job market but also for life.

5. What is the association between Under 25 and the Collective Artist Network group of companies?In 2023, Collective Artists Network acquired Under 25 to help expand its mission and reach. It’s a partnership rooted in shared values: creativity, culture, and community. With Collective’s backing, Under 25 now has access to an even wider talent pool and deeper content infrastructure, allowing the platform to bring richer opportunities to India’s youth while staying grounded in its student-first ethos.

6. How many students did Under 25 impact last year?

Under 25 hosted 100 Summit at Campus (SAC) events, enabled 500+ student-led on-ground experiences, created a digital impact of 300M+ views across social media, and fuelled continuous engagement via the Under 25 App. In total, 200K+ students were impacted on-ground, 1 million+ through the app, and 700K+ via Instagram. These numbers reflect not just scale, but the Under 25’s consistent effort to help students earn, learn, and grow through meaningful experiences.

7. What sets Under 25 apart from other youth interaction platforms in India?

Every mission, reward and community space comes straight from conversations with India’s youth. That is why it feels like a place where students can actually belong. A place to earn money, learn new skills and grow with people who get what their journey is like.

From SACs that spark campus pride to gamified app features like collectibles, golden cards and leaderboards, to niche online spaces where students can connect over shared passions, everything is designed to keep the energy alive. Under 25 feels less like a company and more like a movement that students want to be part of. Thoughtful. Personal. Impossible to ignore.

8. What motivates Jeel Gandhi's work with India's young learners?

Jeel Gandhi knows the impact India’s students can make when they are given a real chance. She sees them not just as the future but as a powerful force shaping the present. What drives her is the knowledge that the right tools, the right platform and the right support can unlock their full potential.

Through Under 25, her mission is to close the gap between talent and access on a massive scale. She wants every student to feel they have a place that believes in them, backs them and pushes them to act on their ambitions. To earn with confidence, learn with purpose and grow into leaders who shape their own paths and influence the world around them. Every step she takes is with the belief that this generation is made for greatness.