KLH Aziznagar Campus Sets Benchmark with New Data Analytics Training Program

KLH Aziznagar Campus is delighted to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the KC Pullaiah Foundation and Tech Mahindra Foundation. This strategic partnership aims to empower KLH students with essential industry skills through a three-month intensive skill development training program and subsequent placement assistance. The initiative is specifically tailored to equip students with the capabilities necessary to navigate and excel in the competitive professional environment.

The signing ceremony was led by Dr. Rama Krishna Akella, Principal of KLH Aziznagar Campus, with Sudha Challa, CEO of the KC Pullaiah Foundation, and Sumana Kothapalli, Manager of Education and Employability, Tech Mahindra Foundation, Hyderabad.

Dr. Rama Krishna Akella expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are excited about the opportunities this partnership will offer our students, preparing them for significant contributions to the data analytics sector. The initiative will enable students to develop analytical and problem-solving capabilities, enhance their employability, and open doors to promising career opportunities in the dynamic field of data analytics"

Adding to the sentiment, the Vice Chancellor of KL Deemed to be University, Dr G Pardha Saradhi Varma, commented, " This collaboration is a cornerstone in our mission to cultivate highly skilled professionals who will lead and innovate in data analytics. We are committed to enhancing the employability of our students through quality education and strategic partnerships."

Dr. Sudha Rani Challa remarked, “This collaboration reflects our commitment to equipping youth with skills in cutting-edge technology fields. Through this program, we aim to empower students to excel in today’s competitive job market.” Sumana K, Assistant Manager at Tech Mahindra Foundation, noted, “The SMART Program is designed to address today’s employability challenges. By partnering, we hope to create a robust platform for skill development and career growth.”

The Data Analytics training program at KLH, set to commence in early 2025, includes a rigorous curriculum designed to prepare students for real-world challenges and ensure they are well-prepared for careers in the ever-evolving field of data analytics. The program will harness the capabilities of Tech Mahindra Foundation’s SMART Program, a well-regarded skill development initiative, combined with KLH's academic expertise, to achieve multiple objectives.

This collaboration underlines the shared commitment of KLH Aziznagar Campus to nurture talent, enhance employability, and contribute positively to the community’s socio-economic development.















