Airtel, Reliance lead market gains: Top-10 valued firms add ₹1.62 lakh crore in a week

India’s top corporates saw a sharp rise in valuations last week as six of the ten most-valued companies collectively added ₹1,62,288.06 crore to their market capitalisation, buoyed by bullish investor sentiment and a strong rally in benchmark indices.



The BSE Sensex gained 1,289.57 points or 1.58% during the week, fueling the surge in market caps. Leading the charge were Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries, while a few blue chips like TCS and Bajaj Finance posted marginal losses.

Top Gainers in Market Capitalisation:

Bharti Airtel: Jumped by ₹54,055.96 crore to ₹11,04,469.29 crore

Reliance Industries: Rose by ₹50,070.14 crore to ₹19,82,033.60 crore

HDFC Bank: Added ₹38,503.91 crore, reaching ₹15,07,281.79 crore

Infosys: Gained ₹8,433.06 crore to ₹6,73,751.09 crore

ICICI Bank: Increased by ₹8,012.13 crore to ₹10,18,387.76 crore

State Bank of India (SBI): Added ₹3,212.86 crore to touch ₹7,10,399.75 crore

Top Losers in Market Capitalisation:

Bajaj Finance: Lost ₹17,876.42 crore, ending at ₹5,62,175.67 crore

TCS: Down ₹4,613.06 crore to ₹12,42,577.89 crore

Hindustan Unilever: Dropped ₹3,336.42 crore to ₹5,41,557.29 crore

LIC: Fell ₹1,106.88 crore to ₹5,92,272.78 crore

Latest Valuation Rankings:

Reliance Industries – ₹19.82 lakh crore

HDFC Bank – ₹15.07 lakh crore

TCS – ₹12.42 lakh crore

Bharti Airtel – ₹11.04 lakh crore

Despite mixed movements in heavyweight stocks, the market remains resilient, with strong institutional buying and sectoral performance driving momentum in large-cap names.