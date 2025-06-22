Live
Airtel, Reliance lead market gains: Top-10 valued firms add ₹1.62 lakh crore in a week
Six of India’s top-10 most valued firms added ₹1.62 lakh crore in m-cap last week. Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank among top gainers.
India’s top corporates saw a sharp rise in valuations last week as six of the ten most-valued companies collectively added ₹1,62,288.06 crore to their market capitalisation, buoyed by bullish investor sentiment and a strong rally in benchmark indices.
The BSE Sensex gained 1,289.57 points or 1.58% during the week, fueling the surge in market caps. Leading the charge were Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries, while a few blue chips like TCS and Bajaj Finance posted marginal losses.
Top Gainers in Market Capitalisation:
Bharti Airtel: Jumped by ₹54,055.96 crore to ₹11,04,469.29 crore
Reliance Industries: Rose by ₹50,070.14 crore to ₹19,82,033.60 crore
HDFC Bank: Added ₹38,503.91 crore, reaching ₹15,07,281.79 crore
Infosys: Gained ₹8,433.06 crore to ₹6,73,751.09 crore
ICICI Bank: Increased by ₹8,012.13 crore to ₹10,18,387.76 crore
State Bank of India (SBI): Added ₹3,212.86 crore to touch ₹7,10,399.75 crore
Top Losers in Market Capitalisation:
Bajaj Finance: Lost ₹17,876.42 crore, ending at ₹5,62,175.67 crore
TCS: Down ₹4,613.06 crore to ₹12,42,577.89 crore
Hindustan Unilever: Dropped ₹3,336.42 crore to ₹5,41,557.29 crore
LIC: Fell ₹1,106.88 crore to ₹5,92,272.78 crore
Latest Valuation Rankings:
Reliance Industries – ₹19.82 lakh crore
HDFC Bank – ₹15.07 lakh crore
TCS – ₹12.42 lakh crore
Bharti Airtel – ₹11.04 lakh crore
ICICI Bank
SBI
Infosys
LIC
Bajaj Finance
Hindustan Unilever
Despite mixed movements in heavyweight stocks, the market remains resilient, with strong institutional buying and sectoral performance driving momentum in large-cap names.