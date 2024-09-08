MG Windsor India's First Intelligent Crossover Utility Vehicle to launch on September 11, 2024

MG Windsor CUV will have the comfort of a sedan and space of an SUV

‘AeroGlide Design’ language with 18” Diamond Cut Alloy wheels* and largest in-segment wheelbase

'GrandView 15.6 Touch Display': Largest-in-segment

Panoramic 'Infinity View Glass Roof'

Segment-first 'Aero-Lounge Seats' designed with a 135° recline, offering luxury and relaxation for passengers

High endurance with unique water wading capabilities, high performance in extreme heat, and elevated ground clearance for a smooth ride

JSW MG Motor India today announced that MG Windsor- India's first Intelligent CUV (Crossover Utility Vehicle), will be launched on September 11. The Intelligent CUV will have the best of both worlds- the comfort of a sedan and the expanse of an SUV.

The CUV’s ‘AeroGlide Design’ seamlessly integrates advanced aerodynamics with superior craftmanship and will have largest in-segment wheelbase with 18” Diamond Cut Alloy wheels. It will offer an elevated ground clearance for offering a smooth drive experience. The MG Windsor EV has passed high endurance, capability tests in some toughest environments and extreme heat. It has traversed and proven in challenging terrains of Rann of Kutch, Leh and Udaipur.

MG Windsor will be the 6th product from the auto-tech brand’s portfolio and will host lot of segment-first features. A notable feature is the segment-first 15.6-inch 'GrandView Touch Display', which acts as a central hub for entertainment, navigation, and vehicle settings. The expansive screen size will allow occupants to effortlessly navigate, control entertainment, and adjust vehicle settings with ease. The 15.6-inch touchscreen in the MG Windsor is designed to redefine the in-car experience that transforms the vehicle into a hub of entertainment, gaming, and learning, whenever it is stationary.

Enhancing the cabin experience, the MG Windsor will have the 'Infinity View Glass Roof,' which provides a panoramic view while enhancing the aesthetics and spaciousness in the cabin. This expansive glass roof will enable the customer to enjoy an uninterrupted connection with the outdoors, whether navigating through urban landscapes or the serene countryside. This one-of-a-kind feature not only adds a touch of luxury but also enhances the sense of space, resulting in an airy feel inside the advanced cabin, making every journey more enjoyable.

Another segment-first feature of the MG Windsor is its ‘Aero-Lounge’ seats with a 135° recline, designed to offer an unmatched aura of luxury and relaxation. The meticulously crafted recline angle ensures that passengers can relax in style, whether on a short city drive or a long-distance journey.

With these features, the MG Windsor aims to attract Indian buyers seeking a premium driving experience that balance luxury with practicality and performance.

CUVs, with their aerodynamic design and spacious interiors, are ideal for India's evolving road network. Their versatility makes them perfect for both urban commutes and long-distance travel, offering families comfortable and convenient transportation.