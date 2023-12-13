MP's Ashapuri unfolding ancient temple to attract global tourists

Hyderabad: Nestled within the heart of Raisen, Madhya Pradesh, lies Ashapuri village, a hidden gem pulsating with unrivaled archaeological treasures and cultural riches. Merely 35 kilometers away from the bustling city of Bhopal and a mere 6 kilometers from the renowned, yet unfinished, Shiva Temple of Bhojpur, Ashapuri stands as a testament to the ancient legacies etched in its soil.

At its core, Ashapuri shelters a tapestry of ancient temples, including the enigmatic currently rebuilding Sun Temple—its stones whispering stories from centuries past. Today, amidst the unfolding of history's chapters, this temple is undergoing a rebirth, a resurrection under the meticulous efforts of the Directorate of Archaeology, Archives and Museums, MP in guidance of the Commissioner, Smt Urmila Shukla, Archaeological Officer, Dr Ramesh Yadav, and the watchful supervision of Engineer Ajab Singh Rajput. Their collective effort breathes life into the temple, reconstructing it in the revered Nagar style, poised to stand as a beacon drawing in tourists from across the globe once it reaches completion.

The Directorate of Archaeology, staunch guardians of heritage of MP, embarked on a journey of excavation and cleansing within Ashapuri's embrace back in 2010. Through their dedicated endeavors, they unveiled the remnants of two dozen temples believed to hail from the Pratihar period (9th to 10th centuries) and Parmar Period (10th to 13th centuries). The Directorate of Archaeology has been custodian of this historical wealth, have meticulously pieced together fragments of the past, revealing the grandeur and spiritual resonance embedded within these ancient walls. The Commissioner, Directorate of Archaeology, Archives and Museums, MP has been on the forefront of Ancient Temple Restoration Program and has been a testament in conservation of archaeological heritage in Madhya Pradesh.

The tale woven by Ashapuri extends beyond mere temples. It speaks of an era where primitive man treaded around the lands of UNESCO World Heritage Site Bhimbetka during the Stone Age, laying the groundwork for a center of culture and faith that spans centuries. As the sun sets upon the Parmar rulers' reign, spanning from the 10th to the 13th centuries, echoes of their legacy resonate through the temples they erected in Ashapuri. Among these, the Shiva Temple of Bhojpur reigns supreme, a testament to King Bhoj's architectural prowess. This very king is celebrated for crafting the monumental Big Lake of Bhopal, a spectacle revered as one of India's largest artificial lakes.

The transformation underway in Ashapuri signifies not just a restoration of structures but a revival of an entire historical ecosystem. The efforts spearheaded by the Directorate of Archaeology, Madhya Pradesh, mark a significant milestone in heritage preservation, breathing life into the faded pages of time. With its illustrious history and resplendent temples, Ashapuri, stands poised to enchant visitors from every corner of the world, beckoning them to lose themselves in its timeless allure.