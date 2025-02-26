Live
Just In
New Pearson Survey Uncovers Challenges Faced by English Language Test Takers in India
Highlights
- The survey spotlights how test takers perceive the unfair impact of looks, accents, and appearances on their English language test outcomes
- 62% believe that their Indian accent will unfairly impact their English language test score, while 74% feel this way about their appearance
- 64% test takers believe faking a non-Indian accent can improve test results, and 76% feel they need to dress differently
Pearson Test of English, English Language Learning, Accent Bias, Fair Testing, AI Evaluation
