NMDC bags award for its HR practices

Hyderabad: Public sector mining major NMDC bagged ‘Best Organisation with Innovative HR Practices’ award at the 22nd Asia Pacific HRM Congress in Bangalore. V Srinivas, General Manager (HR), NMDC received award on behalf of the company. The Asia Pacific HRM Congress Award is widely acknowledged for its discerning evaluation of organizations that exhibit excellence in human resource management.

The award came as a testament to NMDC’s HR policies and employee engagement initiatives, the company said in a statement. Congratulating his team, Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge), NMDC, said, “India’s largest iron ore producer has a thriving and dynamic Human Resource. We leverage cutting-edge HR technologies to streamline processes, improve communication, and enhance the overall employee experience. This award is a testimony of NMDC’s efforts to foster a workplace culture that values its most valuable asset, its people.”

NMDC is one of the Government of India’s most dependable and respected companies.