NMDC observes 64th Formation Day

Hyderabad: NMDC, the largest iron ore producer in the country, celebrated its 64th Formation Day on Tuesday at its Head Office in Hyderabad and at all its major projects with great fervour. The corporation, the largest iron ore producer in the country was incorporated on November 15, 1958 and has completed 63 years of service to the nation. Functional Directors Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Finance); Somnath Nandi, Director (Technical) and Dilip Kumar Mohanty, Director (Production) inaugurated the programme.

Congratulating the employees on the occasion, Sumit Deb, CMD, said that these are transformational years for corporation and with the ambitious projects and initiatives, the company is gearing up to build NMDC 2.0 in the coming decade. He emphasised that the company is venturing into new minerals and expanding its value chain while continuing to be indispensable to the Indian steel industry.

He also remarked that, "In the coming years, your management would like to make the corporation a sought-after workplace, a compassionate employer that shows its appreciation, not in words, but by creating a supportive, nurturing and happy work environment for its employees and their families."

Amitava Mukherjee said that as the company adopts new technologies, employees will have to unlearn and relearn business processes to keep up with the change. Somnath Nandi expressed pride in the diversification and expansion initiatives of the company. He talked about the corporation's successful investments in NISP, Slurry Pipeline, and Pellet Plants. Dilip Kumar Mohanty assured the employees that, "We are well equipped to face the growing challenges of the industry and have exemplary resources to combat all the obstacles and achieve even greater heights in terms of production and sales, in times to come."

NMDC's Delhi Regional Office joined the celebrations by organising an Experience Sharing Session for their retired officers at the SCOPE Convention Centre in Delhi.