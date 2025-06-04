“No One Matches CBN & KTR in Governance” – AKS IAS Academy’s M.S. Shashank Rao Reflects on Visionary Leadership in Recent Podcast

In a recent podcast that is quickly gaining traction among aspirants and policy enthusiasts, M.S. Shashank Rao, Founder and Director of AKS IAS Academy, shared his powerful observations on governance in India. Speaking candidly about leadership models, Shashank Rao stated, “When it comes to administrative vision and governance, no one matches Nara Chandrababu Naidu and K.T. Rama Rao (KTR).”Shashank Rao delved into what sets these two Telugu leaders apart, pointing to their consistent reliance on civil servants — both in active service and retired — as their primary advisors and execution partners. “Chandrababu Naidu garu is often called a visionary leader, and rightfully so,” he said. “He doesn’t rest until his plans are executed. But what makes him remarkably effective is his ecosystem — he builds his governance structure around highly capable civil servants. This real-time intelligence and ground feedback help him stay ahead of issues before they turn into crises.”The AKS IAS founder emphasized that Chandrababu Naidu’s administrative acumen stems not only from his political instincts but also from his deep respect for bureaucratic guidance.

“Even today, as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, he surrounds himself with officers who understand the pulse of the people. His ability to turn civil servant insights into actionable strategies is unmatched,” Shashank said.KTR’s journey as one of India’s most dynamic ministers was shaped, according to Shashank, by his adaptability and his ability to harness the strength of the civil service. “Even when he stepped into politics after studying and working in the U.S., he made sure to build a support system of capable IAS officers. He respects expertise and allows his team to innovate — which is why Telangana has seen some of the most forward-looking initiatives under his leadership.”Shashank also praised KTR’s ability to connect with both grassroots citizens and global stakeholders. “He has a unique blend of mass appeal and class delivery. He is not just a politician — he’s a next-generation administrator who understands how governance needs to evolve,” he noted.Drawing from years of mentoring future bureaucrats through AKS IAS Academy, Shashank offered a valuable insight: “Civil servants are not just instruments of policy — they are partners in nation-building. Leaders who understand how to guide, inspire, and leverage bureaucratic talent will always stand out. CBN and KTR are two living examples of that principle.”With AKS IAS Academy producing 63+ UPSC rankers in 2024, Shashank’s remarks hold considerable weight among aspiring administrators. His message underscores the power of collaboration between visionary political leadership and empowered civil servants — a formula he believes is essential for modern India’s progress.