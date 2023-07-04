Novotel Hyderabad Airport Takes a Green Leap Forward with Installation of Advanced EV Charging Station 

Novotel Hyderabad Airport, a pioneer in sustainability initiatives, is thrilled to announce the installation of a cutting-edge Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station at the hotel. The EV station was inaugurated on 23rd June 2023 by Charline Boccaro - VP Digital, Distribution and Loyalty (South East Asia, Japan and South Korea) at Accor, Pratima Badhwar - Head of Commercial India & South Asia at Accor and Sukhbir Singh - General Manager at Novotel Hyderabad Airport. This latest addition underscores Novotel Hyderabad Airport's unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and positions the hotel as a leader in the hospitality industry's sustainable practices.

Located within the premises of Novotel Hyderabad Airport, the new EV charging station is set to revolutionize the accessibility and convenience of charging electric vehicles for hotel guests, airport travellers, and the public. With the surge in demand for electric vehicles, the hotel recognizes the significance of providing advanced charging infrastructure to support the growth of sustainable transportation.

The key features of this EV station include convenient location offering easy access for everyone for quick and efficient charging, and compatibility with a wide range of electric vehicles, including popular models from leading manufacturers.

While the vehicles are getting charged, guests can make the most of their time by enjoying the range of timeless beverages and comfort food at the Food Exchange. Additionally, at The Gourmet Bar from 3:30 to 6:30 PM, guests can savor delightful beverages or refresh with a cup of coffee in an enticing space that offers an extensive range of food & beverage.

Discover the hotel’s commitment to sustainability and witness the process of cultivating fresh produce. The hotel utilizes these homegrown vegetables in their culinary offerings, ensuring guests enjoy the freshest and most flavourful meals.

Moreover, guests are invited to explore the hotel’s invigorating pool, and other recreational areas that offer relaxation, like the luxurious and pampering spa to recharge and unwind while waiting for the vehicles to recharge. Engage in a friendly game of tennis or any other sport activity at the sports arena to keep active and fun.

Conveniently located within a hassle-free 30-minute drive from major tourist attractions such as Ramoji Film City, Charminar, Wonderla, and Hussainsagar Lake, the hotel serves as an ideal base for exploration. It is also well-connected to the city's business and IT hubs, including the Financial District, Gachibowli, HITEC City, and upcoming industrial zones such as Aerospace, Defense, and Pharmaceuticals. Moreover, its proximity to the Hyderabad airport allows travellers to embark on their business or leisure journeys in eco-friendly vehicles, making use of the EV power stations available on-site.