NSE extends trading hours for interest rate derivatives

New Delhi: Leading stock exchange NSE has decided to extend the trading hours for interest rate derivatives contracts till 5 pm from Thursday onwards.

At present, the contracts are traded between 9am and 3:30pm. The change in timing is aimed at converging it with underlying market timings, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said in a circular.

"Interest Rate Derivative contracts for the expiry month February 2023 will be available for trading till 5:00 pm on expiry day i.e. February 23, 2023. There shall be no change in trading hours for other interest rate derivatives contracts," it added.

Further, all existing expiry contracts with expiry day beyond February 23, 2023, and all new expiration contracts introduced thereafter would be made available for trading till 5 pm on expiry day.