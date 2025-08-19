One in Three Hyundai Customers Enrol for Using Digital Key Over Traditional Key

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), India’s smart mobility solutions provider has recorded an impressive 33% enrolment rate for its premium Digital Key feature, indicating evolving customer preferences and underscoring strong consumer appetite for tech-driven convenience features in cars.

Launched in September 2024 with the Hyundai ALCAZAR and later introduced in the Hyundai CRETA Electric in January 2025, the feature has seen rapid uptake within a year of its introduction. Digital Key allows users to create a virtual key on their mobile device, eliminating the need to carry a physical key. Compatible smart devices can be tapped on the car’s door handle to lock / unlock and placed on the car’s wireless charging pad to start the vehicle. Notably, 35% of Digital Key users are actively sharing access with family and friends, further amplifying the utility and popularity of this feature.

Commenting on the rapidly growing acceptance of this feature, Mr. Unsoo Kim, Managing Director - HMIL, said: "At Hyundai Motor India, innovation is driven by purpose, offering meaningful solutions that elevate customer experience. As the first OEM to launch connected car technology in India back in 2019, we remain committed to democratizing premium features for Indian customers. The enthusiastic response to Digital Key reaffirms our belief in creating technology that adds real value to everyday life."

What is a Digital Key and how does it Work?

One of the several standout features in Hyundai’s premium tech suite, the Digital Key operates via NFC (Near Field Communication) technology. It enables users to generate a virtual key on their mobile device using the Hyundai Bluelink app, replacing the need of a physical key. Owners can create their Digital Key on compatible smartphones, smartwatches, or via a dedicated NFC card available as an accessory. Once set up, the key can be securely shared with family, friends, or drivers - and revoked anytime for added control. Additionally, it eliminates the stress of misplacing the physical key.

Real World Convenience

With select variants of Hyundai ALCAZAR and Hyundai CRETA Electric featuring this innovation since September 2024 and January 2025 respectively, users can:

Tap their compatible smartphone, smartwatch or dedicated NFC card on the door handle to lock / unlock

Place the device on the front wireless charger pad to start the car

Share the key with up to 3 users or 7 linked devices at a time

Such intuitive use has led to widespread sharing among family and friends, adding convenience and versatility.