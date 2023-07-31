Live
- Supreme Court declines PIL seeking CBI probe in Patna Police action resulting in death of BJP worker
- Lung Cancer Day 2023: A Deadly Disease That Needs More Awareness
- World Alliance of Breastfeeding Action, celebrates World Breastfeeding Week, between August 1st to 7th!
- World Ranger Day 2023: History, Significance, and Interesting Facts
- Tagbin hosts Projection Mapping Show at Qutub Minar
- Padma Bhushan recipient Dr Ajai Chowdhry announces Scholarship, for Engineering Scholars from IIT Hyderabad
- Rahul Bhat’s ‘Kennedy’ Continues Its Blockbuster Run, with another illustrious premier at IFFM
- PL Technical Research: Buy HDFC BANK - Technical Pick
- Redefining On-Screen Portrayals of Acid-Attack Survivors
- Vishwak Sen and Sithara Entertainments' VS11 is "Gangs of Godavari"
Just In
Supreme Court declines PIL seeking CBI probe in Patna Police action resulting in death of BJP worker
Lung Cancer Day 2023: A Deadly Disease That Needs More Awareness
World Alliance of Breastfeeding Action, celebrates World Breastfeeding Week, between August 1st to 7th!
World Ranger Day 2023: History, Significance, and Interesting Facts
Tagbin hosts Projection Mapping Show at Qutub Minar
Padma Bhushan recipient Dr Ajai Chowdhry announces Scholarship, for Engineering Scholars from IIT Hyderabad
PL Sector Update - Agro Chemicals & Fertilizers - Weekly Update – Crop acreages flat YoY; Cumulative rainfall as on 26th July’23- Surplus of +5%
Agro Chemicals & Fertilizers - Himanshu Binani - Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd Weekly Update – Crop acreages flat YoY; Cumulative...
Agro Chemicals & Fertilizers - Himanshu Binani - Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
Weekly Update – Crop acreages flat YoY; Cumulative rainfall as on 26th July’23- Surplus of +5%
♦ Crop Acreages as on 28th July’23: flat YoY
♦ Rainfall as on 26th July’23: Rainfall surplus of 5%
♦ Water Reservoir levels as on 27th July’23- down 15% YoY; South India remains lower
♦ 80% kharif sowing done by July 23: Minister Dhananjay Munde
♦ ICAR Sees Normal Paddy Sowing This Season
♦ India becomes 2nd largest exporter of agrochemicals
♦ Bayer AG Cuts Earnings Outlook and Announces Write-Down on Glyphosate Assets
Exhibit 1: Crop Acreages as on 28th July’23 flat YoY
Source: Agricoop, PL
Exhibit 2: Rainfall as on 26th July’23: Rainfall surplus of 5% till date
Source: IMD, PL
Exhibit 3: Water Reservoir table as on 27th July’23: down 15% YoY; East India remains lower
Source: CWC, PL
Exhibit 4: Weekly Crop Prices continues to be remunerative
Source: Agmarkweb, PL
Exhibit 5: Fertilizer Raw material prices: Marginal recovery in Urea and ammonia prices on WoW basis