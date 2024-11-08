Live
- 25 per cent of Indians affected by Varicose Veins, say health experts
- Congress launches 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' to expose AAP govt's failure
- LIC clocks net profit of Rs 7,621 crore in July-September quarter
- Rising Rajasthan Pre-Summit: MoUs worth Rs 63,463 crore signed in mining, petroleum sector
- Swiggy's IPO subscribed 3.59 times on last day
- Hold gram panchayats in villages to make decision public, Kejriwal tells sarpanches in Punjab
- Calcutta High Court stays suspension of 7 medical students on ragging charges
- Reliance Power’s stock hits 5 pc lower circuit after SECI ban
- Shaina NC slams MVA for caste-based, appeasement politics
- CBI arrests Delhi govt official for taking bribe from shopkeeper
Just In
Ramp up surveillance at e-commerce warehouses to boost food safety: FSSAI to states
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Friday urged States and Union Territories to ramp up surveillance of warehouses and other facilities utilised by e-commerce platforms to boost food safety.
New Delhi : The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Friday urged States and Union Territories to ramp up surveillance of warehouses and other facilities utilised by e-commerce platforms to boost food safety.
The FSSAI issued the advisory, at its 45th Central Advisory Committee (CAC) meeting held in the national capital, ahead of the peak tourist season from November through March.
“Food commissioners of various states must step up surveillance on warehouses and other facilities utilised by e-commerce platforms,” said G Kamala Vardhana Rao, CEO, FSSAI.
He also asked, “for SOPs to be issued for such warehouses, as well as delivery personnel of these platforms”.
The regulator said as popular destinations during the season will witness a high footfall from both domestic as well as international tourists, States are advised: “to utilise Food Safety on Wheels Mobile Labs at these tourist spots”.
Besides increasing surveillance samples, the States have also been asked to “deploy Food Safety on Wheels mobile vans for this purpose”.
Food Safety on Wheels (FSW), a flagship initiative of the FSSAI, is a mobile food testing laboratory that serves as a critical tool for conducting on-the-spot food safety tests. It can create awareness about food safety across the country.
The CAC meeting also emphasised training Food Business Operators (FBOs) in all States under Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) to ensure food safety and hygiene for all citizens.
The meeting also urged States/UTs to train 25 lakh food handlers by March 2026, including those in university, college, and hostel canteens.
The meeting saw participation from over 60 officials, including Commissioners of Food Safety (CFS), representatives from States and UTs, senior FSSAI officials, and members from the food industry, consumer groups, the agriculture sector, laboratories, and research bodies.