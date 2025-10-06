Samsung Fab Grab Fest Brings the Magic of AI This Festive Season with Biggest Offers

Up to 50% off on popular devices including Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, Watch8 Classic, and Buds3 Pro

Up to 59% off on the Galaxy Book5 Pro 360, Book5, and Book4 series

Up to 51% off, with additional benefits like free Soundbar/TV, instant cart discount, exchange bonus, and 3-year warranty

Up to 48% off across refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, and ACs, with extended warranties and EMI options

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, invites consumers during this festive season, to experience the power of artificial intelligence (AI) at attractive prices during its biggest shopping event – Fab Grab Fest, that will kick start from today.

With exclusive festive offers across Samsung’s wide portfolio of AI-powered TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, smartphones, monitors, sound devices, and more, Fab Grab Fest is the ultimate opportunity for consumers to upgrade to Samsung’s intelligent ecosystem that transforms everyday living.

Significantly, the new reduced prices following the GST-cuts are also live now on ACs, TVs and Monitors.

Smarter Living with Samsung’s AI-Powered Ecosystem at Discounted Prices

This festive season, Samsung is bringing the future of smart living to every home with its powerful portfolio of AI-driven innovations. From the groundbreaking Galaxy AI in smartphones that enables real-time translation, intelligent photo editing, and productivity tools, to AI-enabled TVs that optimize content and appliances that learn usage patterns for enhanced efficiency - Samsung is making artificial intelligence both accessible and impactful. Whether it's your phone, TV, refrigerator, or washing machine, every device is designed to make everyday tasks more intuitive, personalized, and connected. With deep festive discounts, cashback offers, and upgrade programs during Fab Grab Fest, now is the perfect time to bring home Samsung’s next-gen AI technology.

Unmissable Deals on Smartphones and Laptops

Consumers can upgrade to the future with Samsung’s latest lineup of Galaxy smartphones and laptops, now available at exceptional festive prices. They can get up to 53% off on premium Galaxy smartphones like the Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy A56, and more. Additionally, they can enjoy up to ₹12,000 instant bank discount, making this the best time to experience cutting-edge features like Galaxy AI and stunning foldable displays.

For productivity on the go, the Galaxy Book5 Pro 360, Galaxy Book5, and Book4 series are now available with up to 59% off and an instant bank discount of ₹17,490. With sleek designs, immersive displays, and powerful performance, these AI-integrated laptops are ideal for work, creativity, and everything in between.

Immersive Big Screen Experiences at Unbeatable Prices

Consumers can bring cinematic brilliance home with Samsung’s blockbuster TV deals. They can enjoy up to 51% off on a wide selection of Samsung TVs, including popular Frame and Neo QLED models. Select models also come with free Soundbars or even a second TV, adding extra value to the festive upgrade.

With an exchange bonus of up to ₹5000, flexible EMI options for up to 30 months, and a 3-year warranty, there’s never been a better time to bring home a Samsung big screen.

Smart Savings on Premium Digital Appliances

Samsung is redefining homes with intelligent, energy-efficient appliances. Refrigerators are available with up to 46% off and a 20-year warranty on the Digital Inverter Compressor. Whether consumers choose the sleek Bespoke AI series or spacious side-by-side models, Samsung refrigerators are tailored to modern lifestyles.

Samsung Washing Machines come with up to 48% off and a 20-year warranty on the Digital Inverter Motor. Options include fully automatic front load or top load models that deliver powerful, AI-enhanced cleaning with reduced energy consumption.

For kitchen upgrades, Samsung Microwaves offer up to 39% off and a 10-year warranty on the Ceramic Enamel Cavity, combining durability with elegant design.

To beat the heat, select WindFree™ Air Conditioners are available with up to 48% off, along with free installation on 5-star models and a comprehensive 5-year warranty.

Flexible Financing & Exciting Cashback Offers

Samsung is making upgrades easier this festive season. Consumers can get up to 27.5% cashback (up to ₹55,000) when paying with HDFC, SBI, and other leading bank cards.

Long-term EMI options are available across product categories through Bajaj Finance, with plans going up to 30 months for TVs and appliances. Special EMI offers start at just ₹1290/month on select digital appliances, enabling consumers to bring home premium tech with greater ease.

