Samsung India Launches Disaster Relief & Care Program in Punjab to Support Affected Customers

Over the years, Samsung has risen to support communities during difficult times through various initiatives — from Valley of Hope in Srinagar (2014) to Care for Kerala (2018) and Care for Maharashtra (2019). These interventions have helped thousands of people access basic amenities, rebuild their lives, and find hope in challenging circumstances.

A Care Camp for Every Need

In Gurdaspur, Punjab, where recent floods have disrupted lives, Samsung has already begun receiving requests for assistance through its contact centers and service centers. People are continuously reaching the camp for support, and numbers are expected to rise as local announcements and communication spread across nearby villages.

Most of the requests are related to water-submerged smartphones, washing machines, and refrigerators — vital appliances that families depend on every day. To ensure quick relief, Samsung has deployed its customer service teams to assist directly on-ground.

To make people aware of these camps, posters have been placed by branch offices at authorized service centers, banners are live on Samsung Members, social media posts are being amplified organically, and local announcement vehicles have been deployed across affected villages in Punjab.

Apart from Punjab, to ensure readiness for other emergencies, Samsung has pre-positioned large tents and essential relief kits at four major locations — Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. These mobile care centers will be activated in disaster-affected regions to offer:

Clothes washing facilities with Samsung Washing Machines

Safe food storage and medicine cooling using Samsung Refrigerators

Hot meals and instant food heating with Samsung Microwave Ovens

Drinking water access with tanks, pumps, and generators to support continuous water supply

Each camp is also equipped with tables, chairs, drying racks, soaps, detergents, and safety kits including reflector vests, gloves, and caps to ensure a safe and hygienic environment for both customers and staff.

Caring Beyond the Call of Duty

In the aftermath of disasters, Samsung often experiences up to a 30% surge in service calls due to damaged appliances. Guided by field-level voice-of-customer (VOC) feedback, Samsung’s service teams promptly assess the situation and mobilize the Disaster Relief & Care Program to reach affected communities.

Disasters may break homes, but they do not break Samsung’s commitment to customers, partners, and the wider community.

Samsung’s Legacy of Care

From India to Nepal, and from Sri Lanka to Kashmir, Samsung’s relief efforts have been a part of its broader citizenship and care philosophy — ensuring that innovation is always in service of humanity.

As part of this legacy, the new Disaster Relief & Care Program strengthens Samsung’s commitment to being not just a technology leader, but also a trusted partner in times of need.