SBI property expo in Hyd from Dec 20

Hyderabad : State Bank of India (SBI) is organising a Property Expo at Hitex from December 20 to 22, 2024. More than 50 builders will be showcasing their ongoing and upcoming projects.

Concessions in processing fee and interest rates on home loans will be offered to those who book their home at this property show.

“We request people interested in purchasing a property in Hyderabad to visit the property expo, choose their dream home, and make the property show a success,” said Rajesh Kumar, Chief General Manager, State Bank of India - Hyderabad Circle.

Highlighting the recent initiatives of the bank at a press meet here on Monday, Kumar said that SBI has a range of products apart from the home loan, such as Personal Loan against Property (P-LAP), HL Top-up,Maxgain -Hybrid and NRI Home Loan.

The bank has put in place various digital enablers in Yono App whereby customers can apply for home loans without visiting the Bank branch. In addition, insta top-up loan is available in Yono, wherein housing loan customers can avail a top-up loan, the CGM said.

State Bank of India has over 22,500 branches across the country and has crossed Rs7.95 trillion in home loan business as on November 30, 2024. The Hyderabad Circle has crossed Rs10,000 crore of housing loan disbursements during the year. The bank has 27 exclusive Home Loan centres across Telangana, for processing and sanctioninghome loans.

The Hyderabad Circle has a builder finance portfolio of Rs1,200 crore and has 859 projects approved under builder tie-up, till date.