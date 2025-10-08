Sensex, Nifty drift higher for 4th session

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty advanced for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday, helped by a rally in blue-chip bank stocks and buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs).

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 136.63 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 81,926.75 after a see-saw trade. After a flat start, the index jumped 519.44 points or 0.63 per cent to hit a high of 82,309.56. However, profit-taking at higher levels dragged the barometer from the day’s high levels. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 30.65 points or 0.12 per cent to 25,108.30 in a volatile trade. Among Sensex firms, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, UltraTech Cement, Power Grid, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank were among the major gainers. However, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Trent and Infosys were among the laggards.

“The domestic equity market started on a positive note, supported by favourable global cues and anticipation surrounding the upcoming earnings season. However, the market ended with flattish gains as expectations for Q2 FY26 earnings remain modest. “Market’s short-term focus will shift toward corporate commentary for insights into potential recovery in Q3. Sectoral performance was mixed, with financial stocks advancing on the back of RBI reforms announced in the last policy meet, whereas FMCG stocks underperformed due to subdued pre-result updates,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said. The BSE midcap gauge climbed 0.45 per cent and smallcap index dipped 0.15 per cent. Among sectoral indices, telecommunication jumped 2.13 per cent, while realty (1.09 per cent), energy (0.47 per cent), consumer durables (0.28 per cent), financial services (0.24 per cent) and teck (0.23 per cent) were also among the gainers. FMCG, commodities, IT, bankex, metal, BSE Focused IT and services were the laggards. In the past four trading days, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,659.13 points or 2.06 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 497.2 points or 2.02 per cent.

“Markets traded volatile on the weekly expiry day and ended almost unchanged, pausing after the recent rebound. On the sectoral front, a mixed trend kept traders engaged, with realty, pharma, and energy posting decent gains, while FMCG and metal ended in the red,” Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd said.