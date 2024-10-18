Shreya Music & Entertainment Launches Devotional Songs 'Maiya Ka Gungan Karo' and 'Tere Dar Ka Pujari Jagdambey Shreya Group Also Unveils its Health Insurance Program

Lucknow: In a splendid event held in the heart of Lucknow, Shreya Music and Entertainment proudly launched two new devotional songs titled 'Maiya Ka Gungan Karo' and 'Tere Dar Ka Pujari Jagdambey'. The launch, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Navratri, aims to fill the air with spiritual fervor, offering devotees a deeply enriching and devotional experience.

'Maiya Ka Gungan Karo', beautifully sung by Golu D, is a heartfelt devotional track with lyrics by Mukesh Raj and composed by Himanshu Kumar Deepak. The song's direction has been skillfully handled by Panchhi Jalonvi. The second track, 'Tere Dar Ka Pujari Jagdambey', features the soulful voice of Surbhi Singh. Like the first song, this track’s lyrics and music have also been crafted by Himanshu Kumar Deepak, and the direction has once again been helmed by Panchhi Jalonvi.

Following the launch of these devotional tracks, a press conference was held where Hemant Kumar Rai, Creative Head of Shreya Music and Entertainment, addressed the media. He expressed his excitement about the release and shared, "During Navratri, the atmosphere is brimming with devotion, and these songs are meant to enhance that spiritual energy. We believe that these melodious songs will resonate deeply with devotees and become a staple for religious gatherings."

Both devotional tracks have been produced by Sangeeta Rai, with Shreya Rai as the co-producer. The project’s executive producers are D. Tatya and P. Maheshwar, who played pivotal roles in bringing this spiritual venture to life.

Shreya Group Launches Health Insurance Program

In addition to the musical launch, Shreya Foundation also introduced a special health insurance program named the ‘Shreya Health Insurance Program’ for its employees and customers. Under this scheme, Shreya Group employees will receive health coverage of up to INR 3 lakh, with leaders in the organization entitled to coverage ranging from INR 2 lakh to INR 10 lakh. Customers of Shreya Group will benefit from health insurance coverage between INR 2 lakh and INR 3 lakh. The insurance will be covered by a partnering insurance company, offering treatment across more than 20,000 hospitals nationwide.

New Office Groundbreaking Ceremony

Earlier in the day, Shreya Group of Companies celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony for their new office located in Telibagh, Lucknow. The traditional bhoomi poojan (groundbreaking) and stone-laying ceremony marked an important milestone for the company's expansion. This initiative showcases the group’s growing commitment to both its social and business endeavors, signaling a promising future that aims to take the Shreya Group's image and contributions to even greater heights.

A Holistic Approach to Social Responsibility

Shreya Group’s twin initiatives—launching soulful devotional music and a robust health insurance program—demonstrate their dedication to serving the community. While the music brings spiritual solace during a sacred period, the health insurance program is a thoughtful step toward ensuring well-being for employees and customers alike.

These initiatives not only highlight Shreya Group’s commercial and social contributions but also reinforce their commitment to fostering a supportive, value-driven community. The launch of their new office and the health insurance program reflects the company's forward-thinking vision and positions it as a trailblazer in the corporate world with a heart.

Looking forward, Shreya Group is set to continue its trajectory of growth and positive impact, aligning its business goals with the well-being of the community it serves.