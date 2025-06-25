Sri Lanka Convention Bureau to Host MICE Roadshows in Hyderabad and Bangalore

The Sri Lanka Convention Bureau (SLCB), in collaboration with the Sri Lanka Deputy High Commission in Chennai, is set to organise two impactful MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) Roadshows and Evening Networking Sessions in Hyderabad and Bangalore during the first week of July 2025. This initiative is part of a focused effort to enhance Sri Lanka’s tourism presence in India, one of its most significant source markets.

The first roadshow will be held on July 1st, 2025, at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad, followed by the second roadshow on July 3rd, 2025, at the Taj West End in Bengaluru.

India has consistently maintained its position as the top source market for Sri Lanka, contributing to 20% of total tourist arrivals. From January to 31st May 2025, Sri Lanka welcomed 1,029,803 tourists, of which 204,060 were from India. This upward trend reflects the growing demand and connectivity between the two countries. Sri Lanka’s tourism earnings have already crossed USD 1.54 billion in the first six months of 2025.

Travel between the two nations remains seamless, with Sri Lankan Airlines operating 90 flights weekly connecting Sri Lanka with nine Indian cities. Additionally, IndiGo and Air India operate daily flights to both Hyderabad and Bangalore, making travel access convenient and quick for business and leisure travellers.

These upcoming roadshows will showcase Sri Lanka’s varied MICE and tourism offerings, reinforcing that the destination is fully open and ready for leisure, business, and corporate travel. The events are tailored to engage MICE tour operators, media, influencers, corporate leaders, trade associations, and prominent stakeholders from the Indian travel industry.

A 20-member delegation consisting of leading tour operators and hoteliers from Sri Lanka will lead the initiative, presenting the country’s diverse attractions and renowned hospitality.

The roadshows are structured to encourage meaningful B2B (Business-to-Business) engagements and open dialogue. Evening networking sessions will further strengthen these connections in a more relaxed setting. A press conference in both cities will help ensure strong media coverage and visibility for Sri Lanka as a top travel destination. A performance by a Sri Lankan cultural troupe will offer a cultural highlight, bringing attention to the country’s rich heritage.

Dheera Hettiarachchi, Chairman, Sri Lanka Convention Bureau, stated, “Sri Lanka is an excellent MICE destination due to its proximity and strong connectivity, making it a cost-effective and appealing option for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions. These roadshows will showcase Sri Lanka’s growth and help strengthen ties with India.”