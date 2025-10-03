Stock market ends higher amid buying in banking, metal stocks

Mumbai: The domestic equity indices ended the session higher on Friday, amid buying in PSU banking, consumer durables and private banks' stocks.

Sensex ended the session at 81,207.17, up 223.86 points or 0.28 per cent. The 30-share index started the session lower at 80,684.14 against last session's closing of 80,983.31. However, the index returned in green following buying in banking and metal stocks, touching an intra-day high at 81,251.99.

Nifty closed at 24,894.25, up 57.95 points or 0.23 per cent.

The Nifty extended its pullback for the second straight session, crossing above its key 50-DMA at 24,830 and forming a bullish candle on the daily chart. After last week’s steep decline, the index displayed signs of recovery by closing above the 24,800 mark, said analysts.

Looking ahead, a gradual move towards 25,200 seems probable, and a decisive breakout beyond this level could open the path for an extended rally towards 25,500, they added.

Tata Steel, PowerGrid, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, L&T, BEL, Titan, Asian Paint, NTPC and SBI were top gainers from the Sensex basket. Tech Mahindra, Maruti, Ultratech Cement, Bajaj FinServ, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank and Eternal settled lower.

Most of the sectoral indices inched higher amid buying sentiment. Nifty FMCG jumped 65 points or 0.12 per cent, Nifty IT escalated 44 points or 0.13 per cent, Nifty Bank increased 241 points or 0.44 per cent, and Nifty Fin Services ended the session 44 points or 0.17 per cent higher.

Broader indices soared high amid buying in mid and small-cap stocks. Nifty Midcap 100 soared 473 points or 0.83 per cent, Nifty Small Cap 100 surged 122 points or 0.69 per cent, and Nifty 100 closed 66 points or 0.26 per cent.

The Indian currency steadied within a tight range over the past few days, having suffered a historic low earlier in the week.

"The underlying mood for the rupee remains down due to sustained capital outflow from foreign investors. Nevertheless, a rebound in local share markets and moderation in crude oil prices to lend some stability," said Dilip Parmar of HDFC Securities.

For the near-term outlook, the spot USD-INR exhibits an ascending trend line support near 88.40, while facing overhead resistance at 89.10, he added.



