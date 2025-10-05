Sustainable urban development holds key for balancing natural ecosystems

Sustainable urban development is a strategy for cities to grow in a way that is economically viable, socially equitable, and environmentally sound, meeting current needs without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs. It involves integrating people, activities, buildings, and public spaces into a network, fostering walkable communities with strong public transit, and creating a balance between natural ecosystems and urban areas to prevent environmental degradation and the formation of urban heat islands. Key goals include climate change mitigation, improved quality of life, efficient resource management, social inclusion, and resilience for cities.

Cities account for more than 70 per cent of global energy-related CO2 emissions and an estimated 50 per cent of global waste and are home to nearly half of the world’s population. With a rising share of the global population expected to live in urban areas in the coming decades, the impact of cities on the environment – and their vulnerability to increasingly common extreme weather – will continue to grow unless significant action is scaled up.

Cities also provide concrete solutions to addressing climate change and to minimising wider impacts on the environment. Cities demonstrate strong leadership in many fields, setting sustainability and CO2 reduction targets that are often bolder than those of national governments. They are in close contact with citizens and businesses, are knowledgeable of local conditions and are well positioned to pilot ambitious measures in key environmental areas such as spatial planning, transport, buildings, and waste and water services.

According to reports, 60 per cent of public investment occurs at the subnational level, of which nearly a third is channelled in to transport systems, underlying the key role of cities to invest in green and resilient urban infrastructure.

Sustainable urban development is the way forward for cities to mitigate climate change. Integrated urban places designed to bring people, activities, buildings, and public spaces together, with easy walking and cycling connection between them and near-excellent transit service to the rest of the city. It means inclusive access for all to local and citywide opportunities and resources by the most efficient and healthful combination of mobility modes, at the lowest financial and environmental cost, and with the highest resilience to disruptive events. Inclusive development is an essential foundation for long-term sustainability, equity, shared prosperity, and civil society in cities.

The sustainable urban development industry integrates economic, social, and environmental considerations to create cities that meet present needs without compromising future generations’ well-being. This involves a range of practices and sectors, including sustainable construction with eco-friendly materials, smart planning for energy efficiency and reduced pollution, waste and water management, integrated public transit, and the preservation of green spaces to build resilient, liveable, and inclusive cities.

The market for sustainable urban development is a high-growth sector, driven by a convergence of technological innovation, environmental concerns, and rapid global urbanization. While specific market size figures vary between analyses, research indicates that the broader smart city and green building sectors, key components of sustainable urban development, will reach trillions of dollars within the next decade.

Today, more than half of the world’s population – over 4 billion people – lives in cities. This shift is set to continue, with the urban population expected to more than double by 2050, at which point nearly 7 in 10 people will live in cities.

Cities are engines of economic growth and development. They are the centers where most GDP is generated and most private sector jobs are created. As cities grow, they help entire regions and even countries to become more prosperous and productive. However, the rapid pace and scale of urbanization is also bringing significant challenges.

Cities must meet the growing global demand for more and better jobs, efficient infrastructure and services, and affordable housing, especially for the over 1 billion people living in slums or informal settlements. The pressure on cities is being further heightened by rising rates of global conflict, with over half of forcibly displaced people living in cities and urban areas.