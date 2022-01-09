SVISH launches innovative toilet campaign #SvishPowtyZone

Hyderabad: In view of the global concern over health and hygiene, especially, for women, at large-scale events, personal hygiene brand, SVISH, has designed an innovative campaign #SvishPowtyZone by millennials who have loved the experience of relieving themselves in a "hygienic sPOT."

Supposed to be the "hygienic sPOTs" around you, the luxurious toilets will be replete with disinfectant wipes, hand sanitisers, toilet seat disinfectant sprays, and more. Ishan Grover and Jaideep Mahajan, the men behind the unique and fast-growing hygiene brand, have pulled out all stops to ensure that you don't have to ever stop yourself from addressing nature's call.

With this first-of-its-kind plan in action, music patrons, dance enthusiasts, and those in the mood for some out-of-home entertainment and chilling can bid farewell to dirty smelly toilets at outdoor, large-scale venues with massive footfalls.

The #SvishPowtyZones offer sanitised toilets, hand sanitising corners, and interestingly-curated, hygienic selfie spots - giving a fresh spin to #OUTOFHOMEhygiene, especially for the ladies. A specially trained and enabled Commode Squad has been deployed by SVISH to maintain the hygiene and sanitisation levels in the toilets throughout an event.

Jaideep Mahajan says, "Our aim is to make personal hygiene a habit for millennials. For that, we have to go where our customers want to go. We've all experienced unsafe, unhygienic, and unsanitised toilets at such events. They are off-putting and unwanted distractions, to say the least.