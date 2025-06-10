SWIGGY ROLLS OUT CORPORATE REWARDS PROGRAM IN 7000 COMPANIES ACROSS INDIA: UNLOCKS EXCITING BENEFITS FOR CORPORATE EMPLOYEES

Swiggy Limited (NSE: SWIGGY / BSE: 544285), India’s leading on-demand convenience platform, has launched its Corporate Rewards Program, a first-of-its-kind initiative designed to bring added value, convenience, and delight to working professionals across the country. The company shared that it has rolled out the Corporate Rewards Program across 7000 companies in India. Swiggy has received a great response for this program and is in the process of expanding it to 15,000+ organizations across India by the end of 2025. Through this program, employees of the partner companies can access a range of exclusive offers by verifying their official work email address on the Swiggy app. The Corporate Rewards Program is currently live in companies across top 10 corporate hubs in the country including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Noida, Pune and Kolkata. Swiggy will be adding more benefits and perks to the Corporate Rewards Program in the coming weeks.

In line with Swiggy’s broader strategy to cater to specific consumer segments, the Corporate Rewards Program focuses on enhancing the food ordering and dining experience for India’s corporate workforce. The offers include Swiggy One membership at discounted price, flat discount of Rs. 125 to Rs. 200 on food delivery orders, flat 20% off on large/ party orders on the food delivery app, as well as flat discount of upto Rs. 2000 on Swiggy Dineout. Once a user verifies his/her corporate email ID in the dedicated “Corporate Rewards” section within the Swiggy app, they are granted access to a suite of curated benefits that are tailored to the needs of the corporate employees and enables them to have a great time while at work or off it. So, whether it is busy workdays, team lunches, office parties, or late-night work sessions as well as for a great evening out with loved ones, the perfect weekend plan or the feast that one may want to order in on a special day, Swiggy’s Corporate Rewards Program offers a host of benefits for all its users.

With its intuitive access, expansive corporate network, and compelling offers, the Corporate Rewards Program positions Swiggy as not just a food delivery platform, but a reliable companion for India’s urban professionals. Swiggy’s Corporate Rewards Program is currently running across a range of industries including Consulting, E-commerce, Banking/ Finance, IT/ Software/ Technology, Manufacturing/ Heavy Industries, VCs, FMCG Companies, Automobile/ Auto Ancillary, Pharmaceutical and Healthcare, Telecom, Energy/ Oil & Gas and Utilities, Retail, Education, Media and Entertainment, Aerospace/ Defense, Hospitality/ Travel and Tourism, Agritech/ Agriculture, Mining and Natural Resources.

Commenting on the launch, Deepak Maloo, Vice President-Food Strategy, Customer Experience and New Initiatives, said, “The Corporate Rewards Program reflects Swiggy’s commitment to offering an enhanced, hyper-relevant, lifestyle-integrated experience for working professionals across age groups. Whether it’s a working professional looking for reliable lunch options during a busy day, a team celebrating a successful project, a late-night worker seeking comfort food after hours, planning a weekend get together with friends, or hosting a group of friends on a match day, Swiggy’s Corporate Rewards Program makes the experience more rewarding and cost-effective. With exclusive offers designed for those with busy schedules, we’re helping people save time, save money, and still eat well — no matter where work takes them.”

The sign-up process for this program is seamless and designed with user convenience in mind—requiring just a few steps to verify a work email and instantly access all associated perks. The launch of this program builds on the success of Swiggy’s recently announced Students Rewards Program and marks another step in Swiggy’s effort to build a targeted, meaningful ecosystem of benefits around specific user communities. While the Student Rewards offering was created to meet the needs of collegegoers living away from home, the Corporate Rewards Program addresses the rhythm of the modern workplace—fast-paced, digitally connected, and always on the move.