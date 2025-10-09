Tata Asset Management launches inbound Retail fund Tata India Dynamic Equity Fund at GIFT City, with minimum ticket size of USD 500

Tata Asset Management has received approval from IFSCA to launch Tata India Dynamic Equity Fund – GIFT IFSC, with a minimum investment of USD 500. The fund offers global investors an easy way to access India’s growing equity market and take part in the growth of the world’s fourth-largest economy. It is a retail-focused product, designed as an inbound feeder fund that invests in Mutual Fund equity schemes and Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs).

The fund follows an active allocation strategy that adjusts to market trends, combining large, mid, and small-cap exposures to deliver balanced returns. Tactical exposure in emerging themes—such as technology, energy, and healthcare—enhances the opportunity.

Abhinav Sharma, Head – International Business, Tata Asset Management, said, “The Tata India Dynamic Equity Fund from GIFT IFSC has accessibility to all with a minimum ticket size of USD 500 and significant tax advantages for non-residents. The fund will dynamically allocate assets based on prevailing market conditions. In the current scenario, it will allocate 50–100% of the AUM to broad-based funds and 0–50% to sectoral and thematic opportunities, ensuring diversified access to India’s growth potential while maintaining optimal flexibility.”

A major advantage for non-resident investors is the complete exemption from Indian taxes on income earned through the fund. Investors are only subject to taxation as per the laws of their country of residence, making this an exceedingly tax-efficient entry point to Indian equities.

The Tata India Dynamic Equity Fund is open to foreign investors, both individuals and entities, as well as Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and Overseas Citizens of India from jurisdictions compliant with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) standards.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are personal in nature and is in no way trying to predict the markets or to time them. The views expressed are for information purpose only and do not construe to be any investment, legal or taxation advice. Any action taken by you on the basis of the information contained herein is your responsibility alone and Tata Asset Management Private Limited will not be liable in any manner for the consequences of such action taken by you. Please consult your Advisor/ Distributor before investing. The views expressed in this article may not reflect in the scheme/ fund portfolios of Tata Asset Management Private Limited. The view expressed are based on the current market scenario and the same is subject to change. There are no guaranteed or assured returns under any of the scheme of Tata Asset Management Private Limited.

Securities investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.