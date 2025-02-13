Tata Hitachi unveils new excavator at Stona 2025

Bengaluru: Tata Hitachi, a leading player in the construction and mining equipment sector, is showcasing its latest innovations at Stona 2025, one of the largest international stone fairs, held at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) from February 12 to 15, 2025. At the event, Tata Hitachi unveiled its new EX 350LC Prime excavator, designed for enhanced performance, fuel efficiency, and advanced technology.