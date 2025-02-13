Live
- Man gets life term for murdering girl
- Swadeshi Mela for promoting local products organised
- Several BJP, BRS leaders join Congress ahead of polls
- Huge irregularities in cotton procurement exposed
- A Tribute to Sarojini Naidu : The Nightingale of India
- Finch questions timing of Stoinis’ shock ODI retirement
- India thrash Macau 5-0 to seal quarterfinal berth
- Saudi Ladies International: Pranavi, Aditi, Diksha, Tvesa aim to shine
- Is demography key for development?
- Aussie spinner Kuhnemann reported for suspected action
Just In
Tata Hitachi unveils new excavator at Stona 2025
Highlights
Bengaluru: Tata Hitachi, a leading player in the construction and mining equipment sector, is showcasing its latest innovations at Stona 2025, one of...
Bengaluru: Tata Hitachi, a leading player in the construction and mining equipment sector, is showcasing its latest innovations at Stona 2025, one of the largest international stone fairs, held at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) from February 12 to 15, 2025. At the event, Tata Hitachi unveiled its new EX 350LC Prime excavator, designed for enhanced performance, fuel efficiency, and advanced technology.
Next Story