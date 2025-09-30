TruAlt Bioenergy IPO Allotment Today: Check Status, Listing Date & GMP

TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd will announce its IPO allotment on Tuesday, September 30. You can check the results on Bigshare Services, NSE, and BSE websites.

The company raised ₹839.28 crore from the IPO. It got bids for 8.8 billion shares, which is 72 times more than the shares offered.

The IPO included new shares worth ₹750 crore. The promoters sold shares worth ₹89.28 crore. The share price range was ₹472 to ₹496.

The money will be used to expand the business, pay debts, and other company needs.

TruAlt makes ethanol fuel. They are now using leftover sugar materials to make new types of ethanol.

You can check your IPO allotment status online using your PAN and application number.

The shares will start trading on NSE and BSE on October 3 at 10 am.

Unlisted shares are currently trading at ₹603, which is higher than the IPO price.