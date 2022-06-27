TS government gears up for T-Hub inauguration

Hyderabad: India's innovation ecosystem T-Hub announced the final agenda for the inauguration of the world's largest innovation campus in Hyderabad today (June 28). The first keynote speech will be addressed by film actor-turned investor and entrepreneur Rana Daggubati.

The event will start at 9.30 am with a Drum Jam, followed by a day packed with fireside chats and panel discussions with the world's renowned leaders and entrepreneurs like Ravinder Singh from Kalaari Capital, Rohit Chennamaneni, Co-Founder at Darwinbox, Raviteja Dodda, Co-founder and CEO of MoEngage, Sriharsha Majety, Co-founder and CEO at Swiggy, Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-Founder and CEO of Koo, among others.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary IT, Government of Telangana said, "T-Hub's Innovation Campus is committed to fostering entrepreneurship and innovation in India. Launched in Telangana in 2015, T-Hub now contributes significantly to the startup revolution that has spread its wings beyond Telangana. With the new innovation campus launch, T-Hub will not only flourish but also spur innovation."

"In terms of ecosystem development and growth, this new building represents much more than a facility and building. For economic development and sustainability, there is a need to have an ecosystem that fosters innovation. And we believe T-Hub is creating an ecosystem that will allow young innovators to connect with businesses and industries, access funding, and accelerate their growth," he added.

The inauguration celebration will reach its threshold at 6 pm when Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will join the crew for the formal inauguration of the world's largest innovation campus.