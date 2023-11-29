Live
- Mangaluru to Pay Tribute to Fallen Soldier
- Economists see India’s GDP growth slowing in second half of FY24
- Constitution, parliamentary democracy in danger; we will emerge stronger when we sort out differences: Kharge
- A day before polling in Telangana, Revanth Reddy offers prayers at temple, dargah
- Yogi, Akhilesh trade charges over dengue 'outbreak'
- OnePlus 12 to launch on December 5 in China; Details
- 2-year-old first child in India to survive artificial heart; gets transplant
- World AIDS Day 2023: Understanding the Past, Embracing the Present, and Strategies for a Safer Future
- Crucial Guidelines for Diabetics: Effectively Managing Blood Sugar Levels
- Protest against demolition of 40 houses in Patna
Just In
Unemployment rate dips in India's urban areas during July-Sep
The unemployment rate in India’s urban areas has declined to 6.6 per cent during the July-September quarter this year from 7.2 per cent in the same period of the previous year, according to the quarterly bulletin released by the Ministry of Statistics on Wednesday.
New Delhi: The unemployment rate in India’s urban areas has declined to 6.6 per cent during the July-September quarter this year from 7.2 per cent in the same period of the previous year, according to the quarterly bulletin released by the Ministry of Statistics on Wednesday.
The unemployment rate covers persons of age 15 years and above.
In the case of male workers, the unemployment rate in urban areas was 6 per cent in July – September 2023 while for female workers the unemployment rate decreased from 9.4 per cent in July – September 2022 to 8.6 per cent in July – September 2023, figures compiled in the periodic labour force survey (PLFS) showed.
Other indicators which include the Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) Worker Population Ratio (WPR) also reflected a decline in unemployment.
LFPR, which is defined as the percentage of persons in labour force (i.e. working or seeking or available for work) in the population went up to 49.3 per cent during the period.
Similarly, WPR, defined as the percentage of employed persons in the population, increased to 46 per cent during this period.