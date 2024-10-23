Wedding Film Awards 2024: Nikon India Celebrates the Art of Wedding Filmmaking in its Fourth Season

As a valued subsidiary of Nikon Corporation, Nikon India Private Limited is delighted to present the fourth season of Wedding Film Awards. In addition to showcasing the creativity of wedding videographers and cinematographers, this esteemed annual contest offers exciting prizes worth over INR 6 lakhs, including the state-of-the-art Nikon Z6III camera.

The theme “Magical Memories” also encourages the seasoned professionals in the industry as well as the emerging talents to capture all their creativity through their lens and allow them to dig deeper to know and capture the stories that make each wedding special. This contest is a wonderful opportunity for participants to demonstrate their talent, skills, and love for wedding photography, as well as gain valuable promotion and the opportunity to become a part of a community that celebrates the artistry behind each frame.

As a three-month contest aimed to boost Nikon’s recognition as the most desired camera brand for professionals and budding videographers in the industry during weddings, this contest can be a turning point for the young, talented videographers to grow and provide them with an opportunity to polish their skills and gain invaluable exposure.

Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director of Nikon India Private Ltd., expressed his excitement about the latest edition, stating, “Technology has evolved over the decades, and so has Nikon, which has consistently supported the growing community of content creators in India. Following the grand success of the previous seasons, we are thrilled to announce the fourth season of the Wedding Film Awards. This platform fosters an environment where talent flourishes while the brand honors the distinctive artistic visions of wedding videographers. Nikon cameras are no longer just photography tools; they are the driving force empowering creators to capture love and tradition in ways never imagined before.”

An elite jury of Nikon Creators, including some of the leading wedding cinematographers and videographers in the industry, including Raj Rj, Founder of The Yellow Draft and Paws and Frames; Ms. Kirandeep, renowned wedding and fashion photographer; Mr. Snehal Patel, Founder of Spectrum Pixels; and Mr. Sazid Ansari, Founder of The Royal Diaries, will assess participants.

The Wedding Film Awards 2024 is sure to be an exciting adventure for the participants, providing them with the opportunity to redefine the magic of wedding cinematography and be a part of something bigger with rewards, recognition, and countless opportunities ahead!

Submission of entries:

The contest is already open from October’24 and will stay open until January 8th 2025, for all enthusiasts and wedding videographers in India who would like to show off their skills through visual storytelling. All participants are welcome to enter the contest, regardless of their age or gender.

Participants can participate in the contest through the Nikon India website (https://www.nikon.co.in/) and submit their entries featuring up to 60 seconds of video shot using Nikon cameras and lenses along with a maximum 100-word caption describing why the video uniquely captures the essence of the wedding. Alternatively, participants can follow the same process and upload their entries shot by Nikon cameras and lenses on their Instagram account with #WFAMagicalMemories and #WFAS4 tagging Nikon India (@NikonIndiaOfficial).

Exciting Prizes:

The winners stand a chance to win exciting prizes worth over INR 6 Lakhs as well have an exceptional opportunity to become widely recognised and renowned across the country in the industry.

The winner of the WFA contest will be bestowed with Nikon’s newly launched full-frame mirrorless camera, the Nikon Z6III, along with a Nikkor Z50 mm f/1.4 lens. The first runner-up will receive a Nikon Z f with Nikkor Z50mm f/1.4 and the second runner-up will receive a Nikon Z 50 with Nikkor Z 16-50 f 3.5-6.3VR. These products are among Nikon’s best-selling models in the Indian market and will propel the winners to take their skills a notch higher.

Nikon India is committed to excellence in more ways than one. It is not just about the technology; it is about the passion to deliver the best. Over the past decade, the videography industry has grown to the point where the art of creativity in storytelling is highly sought after in the market. With the launch of the fourth season of its prestigious Wedding Film Awards, the brand continues to extend the support to the increasing number of videographers.











