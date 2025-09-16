What are the Best GMAT Mock Tests in 2025?

New Delhi: GMAC conducts GMAT, and shortlisted candidates can take admission in all the top B-Schools across the world. GMAT tests Quantitative, Verbal, and Reasoning skills. Appearing for a GMAT Mock Test allows you to prepare for the actual exam and also assess your current preparation. Read this blog till the end, and you will be able to choose a series that aligns with your preferences.

GMAT Mock Tests Comparison 2025

To help you choose the best mock series, aspirants should be looking at prices, number of mock tests, number of test takers, standard of questions, closeness to the actual exam and then decide which is suitable for them. Below is the table that mentions details about fees and the number of full-length tests:

Name of Institute Fees/Pricing Number of Full-Length Mocks & Sectionals Top Features GMAT point INR 1,999 Offers 10 full-length mock tests Each GMAT Mock test comes with detailed solutions. Official GMAT Mocks INR 9,020 + GST 6 Full-length Mocks Leverages the same scoring algorithm. IMS INR 16,356 + GST 6 Full-length adaptive Mocks 24/7 Instant doubt resolution via Telegram and WhatsApp. Manhattan Prep INR 30,000 (Approximately) 6 Full-length adaptive Mocks Two 5-hour foundations of GMAT math workshops.

When is the Right Time to Start Taking GMAT Mock Tests?

The best time to start taking GMAT mock tests is after you’ve built a decent foundation in Quant and Verbal. Attempting mocks too early can be discouraging, as your scores may not reflect your actual scoring potential.

- 3 - 4 weeks: Begin with your first mock test to figure out where you stand and what areas you need to improve in.

- Halfway through prep: After you’ve covered most everything, start taking mocks every 2 - 3 weeks to assess progress and adjust your strategies.

- Last 4 - 6 weeks: Start taking a mock every week, under test conditions (timed, no breaks except for official ones).

- Last 1- 2 weeks: 2- 3 full mocks under exam conditions to get used to the actual exam timing and pacing.

Common Mistakes to Avoid while Analysing GMAT Mocks

Taking GMAT mocks means half the job is done, and the other half will be about the exam analysis. Exam analysis is the most important part of mock tests. However, many students fall into the following traps.

- Tackling one section alone: Without considering the overall score, dwelling on one section hinders meaningful improvement in the overall score.

- Overlooking time taken: Some students fail to review the time spent on each section, such as where they took too much or too little time, which can leave questions of pacing unanswered.

- Not Analysing Your Mocks: Merely registering incorrect answers without realising why you got them wrong (concept gap, misread question, or dumb mistake) results in repeated mistakes.

- Not Analysing Where Time is Lost: Whenever a candidate takes a mock, he or she sometimes wastes time on a specific type of question, which actually means unfamiliarity with that topic; hence, it is very important to identify such kinds of topics.

Best GMAT Mock Tests FAQs

How many GMAT mock tests should I take before the exam?

Aspirants are recommended to take at least 8-10 full-length mock tests. By attempting these mock tests, students will be able to gauge their preparation, finalise their strategies, and identify their weaknesses & strengths.

When should I start taking GMAT mock tests?

Candidates can start taking GMAT mock tests as per their convenience. Usually, candidates need to have a decent coverage of the syllabus and then start taking mocks. After that, in the last 4-6 weeks before the exam, aspirants can aim for one mock per week.

Should I take full-length mocks or sectional tests?

Both sectionals and mocks should be taken. Usually, aspirants can experiment with various strategies using sectionals. Mocks could be used to get used to the multiple levels of difficulty of the actual exam.

Does GMAT have negative marking?

No, the GMAT exam does not have negative marking for incorrect answers. This means you could be answering every question without worrying about negative marking. However, it is important to note that GMAT is an adaptive test where each response affects the level of difficulty of the next question and, correspondingly, overall test scoring.

