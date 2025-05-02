Aamir Khan Blames OTT and Screen Shortage for Film Failures

Bollywood star Aamir Khan said Friday that limited cinema screens and rapid OTT releases are undermining Hindi films’ box office performance. Speaking at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025), Khan highlighted the need for more theatrical venues across India.

Khan noted that India’s count of roughly 10,000 screens lags behind nations with smaller populations such as the United States and China. "We must invest in more exhibition sites," he said. "Until audiences have convenient access, word of a film remains just hearsay."

The 60-year-old actor called the current situation "very unfortunate" and urged industry and government leaders to expand India’s screen network. "Our potential can only be unlocked when films are available nationwide," he told summit delegates.

Khan also pointed to the shrinking window between theatrical and streaming releases. He warned that making films available on OTT platforms just 45 days after cinema debut discourages theatre attendance. "That short window is killing the business," he said.

"If you wonder why films aren’t succeeding at the box office, look at the OTT schedules," Khan added. "Audiences receive the message not to go to cinemas."

The actor concluded that the prevailing release model is flawed. "Good film or bad, this system makes no sense," he said. "Quality aside, the business structure itself is broken."