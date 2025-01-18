Action thriller ‘Identity’ set for Telugu release on Jan 24

The highly successful Malayalam action thriller Identity is all set to make its Telugu debut on January 24. Directed and written by Akhil Paul and AnasPaul, the film stars Tovino Thomas and Trisha in lead roles, with Vinay Rai, Mandira Bedi, and others in key supporting parts.

Identity made a significant impact in its Malayalam release earlier this year, grossing over ₹50 crores in just two weeks and becoming one of the early blockbusters of 2025. The gripping film, known for its edge-of-the-seat suspense and numerous plot twists, captivated audiences with its intense action sequences and thrilling narrative. Its success has set high expectations for the Telugu version, which will be presented to viewers by Movie Max Srinivas Mamidala in partnership with Sri Vedakshara Movies Chintapalli Ramarao.

The Telugu adaptation promises to bring the same high-energy experience to local audiences, with an intriguing storyline designed to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. With its strong cast, exceptional direction, and action-packed plot, Identity is shaping up to be a must-watch for action thriller fans when it hits screens on January 24.