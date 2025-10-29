Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur’s ‘Dacoit’ set for Ugadi 2026 release

Adivi Sesh’s much-awaited film Dacoit is already setting high expectations with its recently released Fire Glimpse — a teaser that left audiences thrilled by its intense visuals and gripping tone. Directed by Shaniel Deo, the film is said to revolve around a powerful love-revenge story, promising a perfect blend of emotion, action, and style.

The makers have officially announced that Dacoit will hit the big screens on March 19, 2026, as a festive treat for Ugadi. The release date poster, featuring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in striking, intense looks, has added to the mounting anticipation surrounding the project.

The Fire Glimpse has already taken social media by storm, earning praise for its stunning cinematography and sleek action sequences. Critics and fans alike are calling it a “visual benchmark,” hinting that the film might redefine the action genre in Telugu cinema.

Adding to the excitement, acclaimed Bollywood filmmaker and actor Anurag Kashyap will make his Telugu debut in a pivotal role, marking a unique crossover of cinematic talent.

Dacoit is presented by Annapurna Studios, produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, and co-produced by Sunil Narang. Music for the film is composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, promising an energetic and emotionally resonant soundtrack.

With a powerhouse cast, sleek direction, and high-octane visuals, Dacoit is shaping up to be one of the most exciting releases of 2026.