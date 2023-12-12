Adivi Sesh, Shruti Haasan join forces for a mega pan-India action drama

Shruthi Haasan has been in peak form in her career. On one hand, she is waiting for her biggest film “Salaar” which is about to release on December 22nd and on the other hand, she is handful of projects. Now, the actress pairs up with Adivi Sesh for an upcoming mega pan-India action drama, makers announced on Tuesday.

The title of the massive film, which has been kept under wraps for now, will mark AdiviSesh’s second straight Hindi film outing after his 2022 acclaimed blockbuster biopic “Major,” which featured him as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

The mega project is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, presented by Annapurna Studios and directed by Shaneil Deo, who was born and raised in the United States. The film will mark the feature directorial debut of Shaneil, who has previously served as the Director of Photography for several Telugu blockbusters including 'Kshanam’ and ‘Goodachari’, which were headlined by Adivi Sesh.

He also directed the acclaimed coming of age short, ‘Layla’, that was officially selected for the Cannes Film Festival.

"Every frame, dialogue and scene of the film is being shot separately in Hindi as well as in Telugu. It is being treated differently according to the cultural nuances of each language," the makers confirmed in a statement.The film is co-produced by Suniel Narang, with AdiviSesh and Shaneil Deo also sharing story and screenplay credits.